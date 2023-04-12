Click to Skip Ad
The most highly-anticipated Netflix movies coming soon

Andy Meek
By
Published Apr 11th, 2023 8:14PM EDT
Extraction 2 on Netflix
Image: Netflix

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing.

Netflix’s content pipeline for the rest of the year is jam-packed with the streaming giant’s usual mix of everything from TV shows to documentaries, reality series, Korean dramas — and feature-length movies, some of which are already among the most-anticipated Netflix releases of 2023. They range from Zack Snyder’s Star Wars-inspired thriller Rebel Moon to the action-heavy sequel Extraction 2, as well as this weekend’s standalone Last Kingdom movie titled Seven Kings Must Die.

Using IMDb data, we can actually get a pretty good sense of which upcoming films Netflix subscribers are especially interested in. IMDb produces both short-term and long-term snapshots measuring the interest in a given movie — and for purposes of this post, we’ll use the latter. Specifically, IMDb’s MovieMeter score, which is based on the number of pageviews a title gets, plus user ratings and reviews for a movie.

All of the titles below have some of the highest IMDb MovieMeter scores currently, suggesting that these titles are among the most highly-anticipated Netflix movies coming soon.

Extraction 2

  • Genre: Action & Adventure
  • Cast includes: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, and Adam Bessa
  • Netflix synopsis: “Chris Hemsworth stars as Tyler Rake, a highly trained covert operative taking on a dangerous new mission: Rescuing the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.”
  • Release date: June 16

Seven Kings Must Die

  • Genre: British, Period Pieces, Movies Based on Books
  • Cast includes: Alexander Dreymon, Harry Gilby, and Mark Rowley
  • Netflix synopsis: “In the wake of King Edward’s death, Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades adventure across a fractured kingdom in the hopes of uniting England at last.”
  • Release date: April 14

Rebel Moon

Rebel Moon on NetflixImage source: Netflix
  • Genre: Sci-Fi Movies, Action & Adventure
  • Cast includes: Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, and Jena Malone
  • Netflix synopsis: “A small colony on the outskirts of the galaxy is targeted by the insidious empire. They won’t be facing down the forces of darkness on their own, however; a team of intrepid warriors will soon come to their aid and help turn the tide against these interplanetary interlopers.
  • Release date: December 22

BRZRKR

Keanu ReevesImage source: Greg Doherty/Getty Images
  • Genre: Action & Adventure
  • Cast includes: Keanu Reeves
  • Netflix synopsis: “BRZRKR is a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as “B” is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge — working for the US government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires — the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence … and how to end it.”
  • Release date: TBD

The Old Guard 2

The Old Guard on NetflixImage source: Amy Spinks/Netflix
  • Genre: Action & Adventure
  • Cast includes: Almost the entire cast of the original movie is returning, with new faces also including Uma Thurman and Henry Golding
  • Netflix synopsis: No official logline yet, but the movie is a sequel to 2020’s The Old Guard, which ended on an unresolved note
  • Release date: 2023

Pain Hustlers

Pain Hustlers on Netflix
Chris Evans as Brenner, Andy Garcia as Neel, and Emily Blunt as Liza in “Pain Hustlers.” Image source: Brian Douglas/Netflix
  • Genre: Social Issue Dramas, Movies Based on Real Life, Movies Based on Books, Dramas
  • Cast includes: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, and Jay Duplass
  • Netflix synopsis: Upon losing her job, a blue-collar woman struggling to raise her daughter takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme.
  • Release date: October 27

Spaceman

Adam SandlerImage source: Paul Morigi/Getty Images
  • Genre: Sci-Fi Movies, Movies Based on Books, Dramas
  • Cast includes: Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, and Paul Dano
  • Synopsis: “An intergalactic odyssey of love, ambition, and self-discovery. Orphaned as a boy, raised in the Czech countryside by his doting grandparents, Jakub Procházka has risen from small-time scientist to become the country’s first astronaut. When a dangerous solo mission to Venus offers him both the chance at heroism he’s dreamt of, and a way to atone for his father’s sins as a Communist informer, he ventures boldly into the vast unknown. But in so doing, he leaves behind his devoted wife, Lenka, whose love, he realizes too late, he has sacrificed on the altar of his ambitions.”
  • Release date: 2023
Andy Meek
Andy Meek Trending News Reporter

Andy Meek is a reporter who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming. Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

