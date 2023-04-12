If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

Netflix’s content pipeline for the rest of the year is jam-packed with the streaming giant’s usual mix of everything from TV shows to documentaries, reality series, Korean dramas — and feature-length movies, some of which are already among the most-anticipated Netflix releases of 2023. They range from Zack Snyder’s Star Wars-inspired thriller Rebel Moon to the action-heavy sequel Extraction 2, as well as this weekend’s standalone Last Kingdom movie titled Seven Kings Must Die.

Using IMDb data, we can actually get a pretty good sense of which upcoming films Netflix subscribers are especially interested in. IMDb produces both short-term and long-term snapshots measuring the interest in a given movie — and for purposes of this post, we’ll use the latter. Specifically, IMDb’s MovieMeter score, which is based on the number of pageviews a title gets, plus user ratings and reviews for a movie.

All of the titles below have some of the highest IMDb MovieMeter scores currently, suggesting that these titles are among the most highly-anticipated Netflix movies coming soon.

Extraction 2

Genre : Action & Adventure

: Action & Adventure Cast includes : Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, and Adam Bessa

: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, and Adam Bessa Netflix synopsis : “Chris Hemsworth stars as Tyler Rake, a highly trained covert operative taking on a dangerous new mission: Rescuing the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.”

: “Chris Hemsworth stars as Tyler Rake, a highly trained covert operative taking on a dangerous new mission: Rescuing the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.” Release date: June 16

Seven Kings Must Die

Genre : British, Period Pieces, Movies Based on Books

: British, Period Pieces, Movies Based on Books Cast includes : Alexander Dreymon, Harry Gilby, and Mark Rowley

: Alexander Dreymon, Harry Gilby, and Mark Rowley Netflix synopsis : “In the wake of King Edward’s death, Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades adventure across a fractured kingdom in the hopes of uniting England at last.”

: “In the wake of King Edward’s death, Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades adventure across a fractured kingdom in the hopes of uniting England at last.” Release date: April 14

Rebel Moon

Image source: Netflix

Genre : Sci-Fi Movies, Action & Adventure

: Sci-Fi Movies, Action & Adventure Cast includes : Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, and Jena Malone

: Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, and Jena Malone Netflix synopsis : “A small colony on the outskirts of the galaxy is targeted by the insidious empire. They won’t be facing down the forces of darkness on their own, however; a team of intrepid warriors will soon come to their aid and help turn the tide against these interplanetary interlopers.

: “A small colony on the outskirts of the galaxy is targeted by the insidious empire. They won’t be facing down the forces of darkness on their own, however; a team of intrepid warriors will soon come to their aid and help turn the tide against these interplanetary interlopers. Release date: December 22

BRZRKR

Image source: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Genre : Action & Adventure

: Action & Adventure Cast includes : Keanu Reeves

: Keanu Reeves Netflix synopsis : “BRZRKR is a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as “B” is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge — working for the US government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires — the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence … and how to end it.”

: “BRZRKR is a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as “B” is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge — working for the US government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires — the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence … and how to end it.” Release date: TBD

The Old Guard 2

Image source: Amy Spinks/Netflix

Genre : Action & Adventure

: Action & Adventure Cast includes : Almost the entire cast of the original movie is returning, with new faces also including Uma Thurman and Henry Golding

: Almost the entire cast of the original movie is returning, with new faces also including Uma Thurman and Henry Golding Netflix synopsis : No official logline yet, but the movie is a sequel to 2020’s The Old Guard, which ended on an unresolved note

: No official logline yet, but the movie is a sequel to 2020’s The Old Guard, which ended on an unresolved note Release date: 2023

Pain Hustlers

Chris Evans as Brenner, Andy Garcia as Neel, and Emily Blunt as Liza in “Pain Hustlers.” Image source: Brian Douglas/Netflix

Genre : Social Issue Dramas, Movies Based on Real Life, Movies Based on Books, Dramas

: Social Issue Dramas, Movies Based on Real Life, Movies Based on Books, Dramas Cast includes : Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, and Jay Duplass

: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, and Jay Duplass Netflix synopsis : Upon losing her job, a blue-collar woman struggling to raise her daughter takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme.

: Upon losing her job, a blue-collar woman struggling to raise her daughter takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Release date: October 27

Spaceman

Image source: Paul Morigi/Getty Images