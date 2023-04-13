Netflix WWII film Blood & Gold looks like a German version of Inglourious Basterds

If you purchase through affiliate links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

I had one overriding thought after watching the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming World War II movie Blood & Gold — in which a German deserter, during the final days of the war, finds himself battling SS troops who are scrambling to find a hidden stash of gold.

Tonally, and visually, the new movie from filmmaker Peter Throwarth coming on May 26 feels like a German version of Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds (in other words, count me in!).

Both films, among other things, stay away from big battles and the expansiveness of the war — giving us, instead, individual protagonists on a daunting personal quest against Nazis. Even better, Blood & Gold is from a German director who’s already proven himself a hitmaker on the streaming giant (his first Netflix movie was 2021’s Blood Red Sky).

Throwarth himself, in a promotional interview with Netflix, went so far as to rave about Tarantino’s 2009 classic that, without its influence, Blood & Gold probably wouldn’t exist.

What it’s about: The action takes place during the spring of 1945 and introduces us to a German deserter named Heinrich. While on his way home from the front and desperate to see his daughter again, Heinrich stumbles into a marauding band of SS troops — whose leader decides to leave him hanging from a tree. At the last minute, though, a young and courageous farmer named Elsa cuts him down, saving his life.

While Heinrich hides out on her farm, the SS troops antagonize a nearby village by scouring it for hidden treasure. Heinrich and Elsa soon find themselves unwittingly dragged into the hunt for the gold — and into a bloody showdown at the village church.

“The Americans recognized early on that the experiences of the Second World War could also be dealt with in a different way, with more entertainment,” Throwarth said in the aforementioned Netflix interview, per an English translation.

Florian Schmidtke as Dörfler and Alexander Scheer as Von Starnfeld in the Netflix movie “Blood & Gold.” Image source: Netflix

“And then, of course, there was Quentin Tarantino with his Inglourious Basterds … Of course, I can understand that we Germans couldn’t deal with our history so casually, and yet it’s a way of processing certain things. Blood & Gold is an action film adventure that’s fun, yet soulful … Incidentally, I found it particularly exciting that the absurdity of war can’t actually be portrayed any better than when Germans fight against Germans.”