It’s crazy to think we’re already less than two months away from a new Ghostbusters movie, but that’s exactly what’s happened. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait another two months to get a new trailer after getting the teaser back in November 2023, and what a doozy this one is.

Today, Sony Pictures Entertainment released the official trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The film, which brings two generations of Ghostbusters together to take on the biggest threat to New York City yet, will premiere in theaters on March 22nd.

The new trailer not only shows more of the villain that the Ghostbusters are taking on this time, but it also shows some of the original characters grabbing a Proton Pack that didn’t in Afterlife! You can check out the official trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on YouTube below:

What is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire about?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire brings the old and new Ghostbusters together to fight a new spectral force that threatens to bring New York City — and the world — into a second ice age.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

The new film will star Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray. It is written by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan and directed by Gil Kenan.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will premiere in theaters on March 22nd. If you want to watch the film when it inevitably comes to one of the streaming services, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.