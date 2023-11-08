New York City is scared to death in the trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

You ain’t afraid of no ghosts? Well, it appears that at least some people in New York are.

Today, Sony Pictures Entertainment released the official teaser trailer for the next installment in the Ghostbusters franchise. The next film, called Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, will release this spring and bring an icy spectral into the streets of New York City.

You can check out the official teaser trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on YouTube below:

What is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire about?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire brings the old and new Ghostbusters together to fight a new spectral force that threatens to bring New York City — and the world — into a second ice age.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

The new film will star Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray. It is written by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan and directed by Gil Kenan.

I really enjoyed Ghostbusters: Afterlife, so I’m excited to see what the team does with this next one in the franchise. I’m just excited that Ghostbusters is back. It’s such an iconic franchise and, after the total mishap that was the 2016 film, it seems to be back in good hands. I’ll always tune in for a Ghostbusters film, so I’ll definitely be hitting the theater this spring to watch it.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will premiere in theaters this spring, but we don’t have an actual release date just yet. If you want to watch the film when it comes to one of the streaming services, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.