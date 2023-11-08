Tiny Fey is trying to make Mean Girls happen again, but this trailer is not fetch

Get in loser, we’re remaking Mean Girls.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Today, Paramount Pictures released the official trailer for…let me check my notes here…Mean Girls? Yep, you’ve heard that right. Tiny Fey is apparently remaking the beloved comedy that made fetch happen back in 2004. It will premiere in theaters on January 12th.

You can check out the official trailer for Mean Girls (2024) on YouTube below:

What is Mean Girls (2024) about?

The new Mean Girls looks a heck of a lot like the original Mean Girls. The characters are the same, the film features some of the same actors in the same roles, and the entire premise is exactly the same as the original. Just check out the synopsis from Paramount below. If I removed the first sentence and the actors’ names, I don’t think anyone would realize that this is a new movie.

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

I… do not understand why this movie exists.

While Paramount is trying to push this as a “new twist” on the original film, I don’t see what the hell that twist is after watching the trailer. While there may be some new dialogue and some new comedic moments, the entire core story and the lessons from it appear to be the same.

Mean Girls is such a classic. Why did this need to be remade, and why did Tiny Fey want to do this, especially since she helped create the original? I am so confused.

Mean Girls (2024) will premiere in theaters on January 12, 2024. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it inevitably comes to a streaming service (likely Paramount+ in this case), check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.