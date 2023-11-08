Move aside, Mariah Carey – this is Hannah Waddingham’s Christmas special on Apple TV+

I’m afraid that Mariah Carey might murder Hannah Waddingham over this.

Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas. The Christmas special, which will feature holiday music performed by Waddingham and a number of musical guests, will premiere on the streaming service on November 22nd.

What is Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas?

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas is a one-hour holiday special featuring live performances from Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham and a number of musical guests. The show was recorded live at The Coliseum in London and will feature Waddingham’s “personal journey to this magical moment with anecdotes and memories about her own holiday experiences.”

Today Apple revealed the trailer for the all-new holiday event “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” set to debut globally on November 22 on Apple TV+, and announced a companion album launching the same date, available on all music streaming platforms. Recorded live at The Coliseum in London, one of London’s oldest and most beautiful theaters, the one-hour special will feature Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham ringing in the season with musical performances of beloved Christmas classics.

In addition to Waddingham, the special will feature performances from Sam Ryder, Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr., Phil Dunster, and more “special guests.” The performances will also be backed by the English National Opera, the London Gay Men’s Chorus, The Fabulous Lounge Swingers, and an 18-piece band. In addition to the special, a companion album featuring the performances will be released on Apple Music, Spotify, and other music platforms on the same day as the special.

This is an interesting one! The last time that Apple released a holiday special was in 2020 with the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey. Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special aired on December 4, 2020, but only came out that year. While Carey has gone on to do more holiday events like a tour, the singer never came back for another special with Apple. It appears that Waddingham is taking a crack at bringing back the Christmas special with the streaming service. We’ll have to see if this one sticks!

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 22nd.