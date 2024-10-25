Spider-Man 4 will hit theaters in July 2026

Days after Tom Holland began publicly discussing his impending return to the MCU, Sony has announced that Spider-Man 4 will hit theaters on July 24, 2026.

We still don’t have a title for the next Spider-Man movie from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, but the studios have apparently found a spot on the calendar for the follow-up to No Way Home. As Variety notes, this puts the Spidey sequel less than three months after Avengers: Doomsday and about nine months before Avengers: Secret Wars. If there was any doubt that Spider-Man would play a major role in Phase 6 of the MCU, this should clear that up.

What we do know about the untitled sequel is that Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) will take over for Jon Watts, who directed the first MCU trilogy of Tom Holland Spider-Man movies. Cretton also co-created Marvel’s upcoming Wonder Man series for Disney+ and is reportedly working on a sequel to Shang-Chi.

There was never much doubt about Marvel and Sony teaming up for another Spider-Man film, but it was only recently that Holland began openly discussing the prospect.

“Next summer, we start shooting,” Tom Holland told Jimmy Fallon during an interview earlier this week. “Everything’s good to go. We’re nearly there.”

He then added this on Good Morning America: “The idea is crazy. It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it.”

Now we’re wondering whether or not we’ll see Peter Parker in Avengers: Doomsday before his fourth solo movie arrives. No one in the MCU remembers who Peter Parker is at this point, so there’s a chance he’ll be left out of the action until he finds a way to reintroduce himself to the Avengers in his own movie prior to the final battle in Secret Wars.