Tom Holland confirms Spider-Man 4 starts filming next summer

Venom 3 will hit theaters later this week, and while that might be exciting to many Spider-Man fans, it’s nothing like the real thing, Spider-Man 4, the movie that keeps popping up in more and more reports.

Sony and Marvel were quick to confirm that a sequel was in the works back when No Way Home was still making a killing at the box office. But it’s been nearly three years since then, and we had no official Spider-Man 4 release date announcement. We know Tom Holland is coming back to the role. It’s something Sony and Marvel also said almost three years ago.

Interestingly, Tom Holland did talk about the Spider-Man 4 work that’s happening right now, suggesting that a release date announcement is imminent. That was a few days ago, and the actor felt short of revealing any exciting details.

Fast-forward to Tuesday night, when Holland was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It’s where he revealed that Spider-Man 4 will start production next summer. Leave it to Holland to do what Sony and Marvel can’t or won’t.

This implies that Spider-Man 4 will have a 2026 release date, as rumors said, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

While Holland didn’t mention any Spider-Man 4 plot details, a well-known Marvel insider did share one big scoop. And it’s great news if it’s real. This is where I tell you that big spoilers might follow below.

Before the Spider-Man 4 production start time reveal, Fallon reminded Holland that the last time the actor was a guest on the show, it happened via Zoom. At the time, he outright lied about the involvement of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in No Way Home.

The Spidey meme recreation from the Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray announcement. Image source: Sony

Then, Fallon asked Holland whether Spider-Man 4 is happening, and that’s when the beloved MCU star confirmed it all. He said that Spider-Man 4 will start shooting next summer.

“Everything is good to go, we’re nearly there,” he teased, adding that it’s all “super exciting.” That’s somewhat in line with what Holland said on a podcast a few days ago.

During that interview, Holland did not reveal any scheduling details. But he implied there’s pressure to deliver Spider-Man 4, as the movie is part of the larger MCU landscape. Also, Holland talked more about the process of making the next Spider-Man movie.

He suggested he wants more creative control, as he learned how to put his foot down when it comes to his MCU involvement. The actor said he wants to do Spider-Man 4 and tell a great story rather than starring in a sequel for the sake of making it.

I’m bringing this up as it felt like Tom Holland could have a say in what happens with this variant of Peter Parker in the MCU. That he could save the Spider-Man 4 story. And I’ll remind you of all the rumors that suggested the plot might need saving.

Specifically, reports said that Sony wants Spider-Man 4 to match the ambitions of No Way Home. That means making another multiverse movie in which Maguire and Garfield return. Marvel wanted a more down-to-earth story.

More recent rumors said that the big villain in Venom 3 could appear in Spider-Man 4. That’s Knull, whose reportedly played by Andy Serkis. While that’s an interesting prospect, it would also turn the movie into a multiverse adventure that could compete against Avengers: Doomsday. By the way, Holland should have a big role in Avengers 5, where he might lead the new team.

Yeah I really don't think we're getting Knull in Spider-Man 4. Bummer because I was hoping for it. — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 22, 2024

Fast-forward to mid-October, and we have a development on the Knull plot from MyTimeToShineHello. Her newest scoop contradicts rumors from mid-September that Sony is setting up a connection between Venom 3 and Spider-Man 4. Knull would end up being the villain of the latter.

I certainly hope this leak is right. Sony and Marvel can certainly find a way to save Knull for later and tell a different story in Spider-Man 4.