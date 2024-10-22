First details about Christopher Nolan’s mysterious new Tom Holland movie might’ve leaked

Interstellar, Inception, The Dark Knight trilogy, and Tenet are some of Christopher Nolan’s movies that I keep rewatching. And I’ll buy a ticket to any of his new movies as soon as they hit theaters. The last time I said that was before the Oppenheimer release, a film I saw in theaters and, strangely enough, a movie I probably won’t rewatch anytime soon. But I’ll keep going to Nolan’s pictures, including the mysterious film he’s working on next year.

I first heard about it a few weeks ago when news broke that Matt Damon was attached to the project. The actor had already worked with Nolan on Interstellar and Oppenheimer. I made a note of that and kept waiting since the world still had no idea what the movie would be about.

Fast-forward to mid-October, and we have reports that Tom Holland will star in Nolan’s next picture. The actor will supposedly shoot the film sometime next year when he should also be working on Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man 4.

There’s also a new report that seemingly leaked the overall gist of the story, and I’m weirdly excited to see a movie like this from Nolan.

News of Holland’s involvement in the mysterious project came from The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week. Nolan has partnered with Universal Pictures for the film, which has a July 17th, 2026 release date.

As an MCU fan, I’ll tell you that July 2026 might be when Spider-Man 4 hits theaters, though now I’m questioning that window. If Sony and Marvel release it in July, Spider-Man 4 would have to fight Nolan’s picture for attention. Interestingly, Holland would star in both.

The report does say that Spider-Man 4 is so delayed that Zendaya will shoot Dune 3 in early 2026 rather than next year. That’s because she should reprise her MJ role in Spider-Man 4.

As for Holland’s 2025 schedule, he’ll be juggling Nolan’s untitled movie, Spider-Man 4 and Doomsday.

The same report learned one tidbit about Christopher Nolan’s plot. Apparently, the film isn’t set in the present day, but it’s unclear if that means it’ll be about the future or the past. Aside from his historical dramas, Nolan largely embraced the sci-fi genre. Predicting the story is set in the future would be the logical guess.

But this is where an iO9 report comes in. A reliable source told the blog that the film is a vampire movie set in the 1920s. Previously, rumors said the movie might be a horror story. Other chatter said that it might be a helicopter action movie.

Interestingly, there is another vampire movie coming out early next year from Ryan Coogler. Sinners will premiere in March, well over a year before Nolan’s next flick hits theaters. But there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. If anything, it’s great news for fans of the horror genre, especially for people who like vampire stories.