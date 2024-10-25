Tom Holland says Spider-Man 4 is going to be ‘crazy’

Tom Holland has done it again. After confirming on Tuesday that Spider-Man 4 is happening, with production set to start next summer as previously rumored, he said it again on a different TV show.

At this point, we’re probably going to see an official announcement from Sony and Marvel soon. Either that or the actor might continue his tour and reveal more details about the film before the studios have time to catch up.

While Holland only confirmed the Spider-Man 4 production start date to Jimmy Fallon, he did a little more than that on Good Morning America. He teased that the story has a crazy idea, which isn’t necessarily the worst thing. However, I’m worried about what “crazy” might mean, especially after looking at a leaker’s take on the matter.

Some Spider-Man 4 spoilers will follow below, so you’ll want to avoid what follows if you want to be surprised come 2026, when the movie will likely premiere.

I was worried about the fate of Spider-Man 4 even before Tom Holland’s remarks on Good Morning America. And I’m not even the biggest Spider-Man fan out there.

Several Spider-Man 4 rumors claimed that Sony and Marvel were at odds about the type of movie this sequel should be.

Sony reportedly wanted a multiverse movie similar to No Way Home. Such a Spider-Man 4 story would involve Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the other beloved Spider-Man variants in Sony’s live-action movies.

Later, rumors seemed to reinforce that Sony was going to go the multiverse route again. They said that the Venom 3 villain would jump across realities to the MCU’s main timeline in Spider-Man 4. That’s Knull, of course, whom we’ll discover in theaters starting Friday.

The Spidey meme recreation from the Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray announcement. Image source: Sony

The Spider-Man 4 plot leaks also said that Marvel wanted a more grounded story. That’s the kind of story I want to see in the wake of No Way Home.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is all alone. He has no family left, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is gone, and the world has forgotten Spider-Man. Even MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon). And there’s no Stark tech to turn Spider-Man into an overpowered superhero like before.

However, we never saw any plot leaks. The only Spider-Man 4 plot details come from Holland. A few days ago, he teased on a podcast that he had read a draft that lit a fire under him. That sounded promising. He also suggested he would have more creative control than before and make the movie only if it’s worth telling a new story. That sounded like Holland might save Spider-Man 4 from bad ideas.

But now that I saw what the actor said on the morning show, I’m equally interested and worried. Holland said they’ve been working on the movie, and the concept is “strong enough” to move to production. Strong enough doesn’t sound… strong enough.

“The idea is crazy,” Holland teased. “It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it.”

I’m dying to see a Spider-Man story that hasn’t been done before. That’s why I’m a fan of a down-to-earth story following a young adult Peter Parker, who gets to explore and deal with various griefs while still having to save the neighborhood.

But what if it’s crazier than that? This is where I’ll show you the following tweet from MCU insider MyTimeToShineHello:

No no no



Nooooooooooooooooooooooo



It is as I feared



They'll make it a musical https://t.co/sU5I3nLS5g — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 23, 2024

This leaker has been accurate with her various Marvel leaks in the past. She recently said that Knull would not be the villain of Spider-Man 4, suggesting the film would not be a massive multiverse adventure.

I can only assume she is joking with the tweet above. I didn’t hate the musical parts in The Marvels, but those were minor. Then again, I did not watch Joker: Folie a Deux, which people say is terrible.

Say the leaker isn’t trolling her followers, and the information is correct. There’s a part of me that wants to see Holland, Zendaya, and the rest of the Spider-Man 4 cast sing in a big Marvel movie. Then there’s the other part of me that wants to kill this idea with fire.