Nintendo Switch 2 shown off in shockingly high-quality images and video

At this point, we have seen the purported design of the Switch 2 enough times to paint a clear picture of what Nintendo has planned for its next generation, but until the company announces the console, the leaks will continue unabated. And the latest leak might be the most impressive yet, featuring high-quality renders and a 360-degree video of the Switch 2.

On Thursday, 91mobiles partnered with OnLeaks to share fresh information about the Nintendo Switch 2 along with our best look at its design to date.

OnLeaks claims the Switch 2 will not only be substantially larger than the Switch OLED but will also be slightly bigger than previous leaks have suggested. He says the Switch 2 will feature an 8.4-inch display and measures in at 271 x 116.4 x 31.4mm with the Joy-Cons attached. Without the Joy-Cons, the dimensions will be 200.5 x 116.4 x 14mm.

This is an interesting divergence from the latest leaks, including one this week from accessory manufacturer Genki at CES 2025. Those who claim to have knowledge of Nintendo’s plans all seem to believe the Switch 2 will feature an 8-inch display—precisely one inch bigger than the Switch OLED’s screen. IGN also measured the 3D-printed model Genki had on hand at CES, and its dimensions came out to around 266.7 x 114.3 x 12.7mm.

OnLeaks has a very solid track record when it comes to smartphone leaks, but we are curious to know why he thinks the Switch 2 will be even larger than expected.

Moving on from the size of the device, the renders also show us that the top of the Switch 2 will have a power button, a volume rocker, a headphone jack, and a game card slot. Nintendo has already confirmed that Switch software will be playable on the Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers render. Image source: OnLeaks/91mobiles

The Joy-Con controllers look very similar to the Switch versions but with a few notable changes. First, the right Joy-Con features a mysterious new “C” button which some have speculated could stand for “capture.” We can also see the magnetic rails that will be used to attach the controllers to the console, the new trigger on the back of the controllers that users will press to detach the controllers from the console, and the apparent optical sensor that will reportedly allow the new Joy-Cons to double as a mouse in certain situations.