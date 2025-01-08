Nintendo isn’t at CES 2025, but the Switch 2 seems to be

It’s been years since Nintendo has shown up at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in any capacity, but for reasons beyond the company’s control, it’s making a splash at this year’s event. As you’ve potentially heard by now, accessory maker Genki brought a 3D-printed mockup of the Nintendo Switch 2 to CES 2025, and according to publications that met with the company at the show, Genki claims that the mockup is based on the console’s final design.

After going hands-on with the mockup, The Verge reported that the supposed Switch successor is wider than the original, with larger Joy-Con controllers and a bigger screen. As the leaks have suggested, the Joy-Cons attach to the console magnetically, and there’s a new button on top of the Joy-Cons that pushes out a pin to more easily detach the controllers.

Here’s a video of the Joy-Con detachment in action from the French news site Numerama:

VIDEO — La Nintendo Switch 2 en avant-première au #CES2025.



L'accessoiriste Genki indique posséder la vraie console et expose une maquette 3D + des accessoires.



Les détails ici : https://t.co/5LDlnR2zC1 pic.twitter.com/IJ6taQggIQ — Numerama (@Numerama) January 8, 2025

Genki’s CEO Eddie Tsai also told the site that the Joy-Cons will feature an optical sensor, which is another detail that has been revealed in recent leaks.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

IGN made a point of checking out Genki’s Nintendo Switch 2 mockup as well, going so far as to bring a tape measure to check its dimensions. According to their measurements, the Switch 2 is 10.5″ wide, 4.5″ tall, 0.5″ thick, and has an 8″ screen. Meanwhile, the Switch OLED model is 9.5″ wide, 4″ tall, 0.5″ thick, and has a 7″ screen.

While you might not be able to travel to Las Vegas to see the mockup yourself, Genki has done us a favor by creating a page for Nintendo Switch 2 accessories on its website. It even features a video giving us one of our best looks yet at the console’s design:

Nintendo says that it will officially reveal the Switch 2 before the end of March 2025. At this rate, we are not sure what there will be left to reveal. Don’t be surprised if a formal announcement for the upcoming console pops up online in the next few weeks.