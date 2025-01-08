Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Deadpool 3 John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies Ms Marvel Season 2 What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus
Home Entertainment Gaming

Nintendo isn’t at CES 2025, but the Switch 2 seems to be

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jan 8th, 2025 6:51PM EST
Nintendo Switch 2 mockup from Genki.
Image: Genki

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

It’s been years since Nintendo has shown up at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in any capacity, but for reasons beyond the company’s control, it’s making a splash at this year’s event. As you’ve potentially heard by now, accessory maker Genki brought a 3D-printed mockup of the Nintendo Switch 2 to CES 2025, and according to publications that met with the company at the show, Genki claims that the mockup is based on the console’s final design.

After going hands-on with the mockup, The Verge reported that the supposed Switch successor is wider than the original, with larger Joy-Con controllers and a bigger screen. As the leaks have suggested, the Joy-Cons attach to the console magnetically, and there’s a new button on top of the Joy-Cons that pushes out a pin to more easily detach the controllers.

Here’s a video of the Joy-Con detachment in action from the French news site Numerama:

Genki’s CEO Eddie Tsai also told the site that the Joy-Cons will feature an optical sensor, which is another detail that has been revealed in recent leaks.

IGN made a point of checking out Genki’s Nintendo Switch 2 mockup as well, going so far as to bring a tape measure to check its dimensions. According to their measurements, the Switch 2 is 10.5″ wide, 4.5″ tall, 0.5″ thick, and has an 8″ screen. Meanwhile, the Switch OLED model is 9.5″ wide, 4″ tall, 0.5″ thick, and has a 7″ screen.

While you might not be able to travel to Las Vegas to see the mockup yourself, Genki has done us a favor by creating a page for Nintendo Switch 2 accessories on its website. It even features a video giving us one of our best looks yet at the console’s design:

Nintendo says that it will officially reveal the Switch 2 before the end of March 2025. At this rate, we are not sure what there will be left to reveal. Don’t be surprised if a formal announcement for the upcoming console pops up online in the next few weeks.

Don’t Miss: All of the games rumored for the Nintendo Switch 2 so far

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News