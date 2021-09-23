Netflix TUDUM event: Here’s the full schedule and all the huge upcoming announcements

This weekend, Netflix is holding a huge Comic Con-like virtual extravaganza called TUDUM that will be like no other event the streamer has ever produced. It will be a virtual celebration of all things Netflix — with a slew of news and fresh content for fans from across the world to enjoy. We’re talking exclusive new trailers, clips, and announcements that span more than 100 series, films, and specials, all coming soon to Netflix.

Hosting this sprawling look at all of your favorite content from the streamer will be more than 145 Netflix stars, for what will be the first-ever “TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event.” The event is set to kick off Saturday at 9:00 am PST and broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels globally, in addition to the streamer’s presence on Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook. We teased a bit about the event already here, but first things first — what the heck is up with that name, right?

News about the biggest Netflix releases coming soon

It’s actually the perfect moniker for this first iteration of the event. “TU-DUM” is the sound that you hear every time you start a new TV show or movie on Netflix.

There will be an insanely huge pile of pop culture and entertainment news coming out of this three-hour event, which promises news and fresh footage about everything from The Crown to Stranger Things Season 4 and so much more. Below, we’ve detailed what Netflix says is scheduled to occur during each hour of the event on Saturday.

The first hour

Image source: Netflix

Among the big news items early on? Dwayne Johnson will premiere an exclusive clip of his upcoming action film Red Notice, also starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

Finally! We get some details, at last, about Stranger Things 4 — but Netflix is being coy with this one. All the official schedule says right now is: “You have to tune in to find out!” Hopefully, that means a trailer, right?

We’ll also join the cast from the first and the (upcoming) second season of Bridgerton for a discussion about the series, as well as our first look at season two.

And Jason Bateman is set to premiere footage from the upcoming final season of Ozark.

The second hour

Image source: Netflix

Netflix is planning to share an exclusive first look, including video and character posters, at the long-awaited dark fantasy series based on Neil Gaiman’s comic books, titled The Sandman.

Chris Hemsworth will tease the next installment of what’s shaping up to be a huge action movie franchise for Netflix (Extraction).

Stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, and Leo Suter will take viewers behind the scenes for an early sneak peek at the first footage released from Vikings: Valhalla.

Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John will lead a chat about upcoming Netflix action films. Stars like Charlize Theron, and more, will join this discussion.

We’re also getting a sneak peek at Cobra Kai Season 4, as well as an exclusive look at the Cowboy Bebop opening title sequence.

The third hour

Image source: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix