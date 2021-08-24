Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. ARRIS modems and Wi-Fi routers
    19:21 Deals

    Amazon’s one-day sale speeds up your home internet and saves you money every month
  2. Wireless Borescope Camera
    08:12 Deals

    Amazon sale slashes the crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere to $29
  3. best shower heads on Amazon
    09:27 Deals

    Turn your shower into a spa for $15 with one of the best shower heads on Amazon
  4. Turbo Microfiber cleaning tools
    13:57 Deals

    Amazon’s one-day sale on Turbo Microfiber cloth mops has deals from $16
  5. smart light switch on Amazon
    12:47 Deals

    The most amazing smart light switch on Amazon has a built-in Alexa speaker – save 50…
HomeEntertainmentMovies

The new ‘Witcher’ movie is finally out on Netflix, and people can’t stop talking about it

August 24th, 2021 at 6:23 PM
By
The Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf

In Netflix’s newly released anime spinoff of its popular The Witcher series — titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — the narrative universe that heretofore kept Geralt of Rivia as its narrative center expands considerably.

In this new 1-hour, 23-minute animated Netflix feature film from director Kwang Il Han, with a screenplay by Beau DeMayo, viewers are treated to the story of a new swashbuckling hero — Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir. A cocky young Witcher who takes immense delight in slaying monsters for coin. On the one hand, it’s a life that helped him escape poverty. But he quickly finds out that some callings are more important than just money. Especially when a strange new monster unleashes holy hell on “The Continent’s” politically fraught kingdom.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro just hit the lowest price of all time at Amazon! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf – now streaming on Netflix

“When I read the original novel, I was amazed by the detailed descriptions of the backgrounds and the world,” Han said, in press material from Netflix. “I could almost picture the scenery vividly in my head … The novel really takes you on a journey through different parts of nature. You pass the plains from behind, go through a river and a range of mountains, to get to the hidden place that is Kaer Morhen. So I tried to capture those rich geographical elements in The Witcher anime as well.

“The concept of the Kaer Morhen is that it used to be the ancient elves’ academy. Restructured by the humans. I am very excited to show you how we translated the rich descriptions of the novel into the animation world.”

In terms of the response thus far, it’s been pretty stellar. From both critics and fans. On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, for example, the movie currently has a perfect 100% score (based on 15 critics’ reviews). Based on more than 100 user ratings thus far, meanwhile, the movie has a very strong 90% audience rating.

Characters to know

Here are some of the key figures to know in The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which opens up The Witcher’s world to encompass a lot more than what people have seen thus far in the original Netflix series.

  • Vesemir: He’s a witcher who grew up on the estate of a nobleman. He wants to break free of his past and explore the Continent to find his destiny.
  • Tetra Gilcrest: Tetra Gilcrest is a powerful sorceress, descended from one of the Continent’s first mages. She believes magic connects everything that’s beautiful.
  • Lady Zerbst: A noblewoman who inherited her husband’s seat on the king’s advisory council, she’s one of the king’s closest advisers. And a fierce supporter of the witchers.
  • Deglan: Per Netflix, “Deglan was raised on the harsh, unforgiving Skellige Isles and is the hardened warrior-leader of the witchers. He is fiercely loyal to his ‘boys,’ and committed to doing whatever is necessary to protect them.”

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to outlets like Fast Company and The Guardian. When he’s not writing about technology, he can be found hunched protectively over his burgeoning collection of vinyl, as well as nursing his Whovianism and bingeing on a variety of TV shows you probably don’t like.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information