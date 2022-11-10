The Witcher: Blood Origin’s first trailer will take your breath away

Netflix on Thursday, November 10, released the first trailer for its Witcher prequel series — The Witcher: Blood Origin — which is set 1,200 years before the events of the series that stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Or, rather, has starred Cavill through the end of Season 3, which is coming in 2023, after which Liam Hemsworth will take on the role.

That’s a whole other story, involving Cavill apparently butting heads with the showrunners. But, regardless, that season will be preceded by this new prequel series, which hits the streaming service on Christmas Day next month.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

The cast here includes Michelle Yeoh as a sword-elf named Scian, and she’s searching for a magical blade that’s been stolen. From Netflix’s logline:

“Blood Origin tells a story lost to time — one of seven outcasts who unite against an unstoppable power that took everything from them. Their blood quest giving rise to a prototype Witcher in a conflict that brings about the ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

This story takes us back to a time when worlds collided involving elves and men, as well as monsters — a collision that apparently came in tandem with the creation of the first Witcher as a necessary protector of it all.

The Witcher: Blood Origin creators include Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who spoke with us early on about the development of Season 1 of The Witcher. The new trailer also offers, for the time being, a welcome treat of sorts for fans of the franchise, some of whom have angrily flocked to Change.org — where, as of the time of this writing, almost 200,000 of them have signed a petition demanding that Cavill return to the franchise and the writers be replaced, instead.

More Netflix news: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now