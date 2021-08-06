‘Red Notice’ is set to be the biggest movie Netflix has ever made

Every once in a while, Netflix lets us know which of its original movies have garnered the most views. At last count, Extraction was the most-watched Netflix movie ever, with 99 million views in its first four weeks. In fact, several 2020 movies climbed into the top ten last year, including Spenser Confidential, The Old Guard, and Enola Holmes. One defining element of each of these movies was a star-studded cast. If big stars are the key to a Netflix hit, Red Notice will make the list.

For those of you who missed it, Red Notice is a new action-thriller coming to Netflix this fall. Red Notice stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. And it’s being written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who wrote and directed Dodgeball, Central Intelligence, and Skyscraper.

It certainly sounds like a genuine blockbuster from the talent involved alone. But according to the production company behind the film, it’s even more than that. In a recent interview with Collider, Hiram Garcia, President of Production at Seven Bucks Productions, called Red Notice “the biggest movie Netflix has ever done.” He didn’t get any more specific than that, but with the cast that Netflix has put together, it’s clear that this wasn’t a cheap project.

This is ‘the biggest movie that Netflix ever done’

Red Notice is such a fun film! It’s the biggest movie Netflix has ever done and they were incredible partners making sure we had everything we needed to finish the movie in the middle of a pandemic. Despite all those challenges, we’re so happy with how Red Notice turned out. These three actors are so incredible together. Gal (Gadot), Ryan (Reynolds) and DJ have such amazing chemistry and look awesome together. You just can’t get enough of them. Plus the film has a fun throwback vibe to it, with DJ being an FBI profiler chasing after the most wanted art thieves in the world. It’s truly a big globe-trotting adventure and the kind of movie that delivers on the fun escapism that I think the world could use more of right now.

Red Notice is coming to Netflix this November

Garcia pointed out that Wonder Woman, Deadpool, and Black Adam will all be on screen at the same time. That’s probably never going to happen again. Wonder Woman 3 and Deadpool 3 will take a while, but Dwayne Johnson’s DC movie is slated to hit theaters next June.

Red Notice will be available on Netflix starting on November 12th, 2021.

