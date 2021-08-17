‘Stranger Things’ season 4 will be ‘super worth the wait,’ producer promises

On the one hand, yes, it kind of sucks that we still have to wait for another turn of the page on the calendar before Stranger Things season 4 is finally available to stream on Netflix. But it’s going to be “super worth the wait,” insists producer Shawn Levy.

“I’ll just say that we are long-delayed, and (show creators, the Duffer brothers) and I want to share Season 4 with the world as badly as the world wants it,” Levy said in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Part of what’s taking time is, long before Covid and the pandemic existed, Season 4 was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we’ve ever done. By not just a little. By a lot.”

Today's Top Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare 20% discount — don't miss out! List Price: $49.99 Price: Was $50, Now $39.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Stranger Things season 4 update

Yes, Levy continued, the new season is immensely complex. And that’s even before the team had to deal with the “obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic.”

But it’s all taking so much time, he promised, “because it is super worth the wait.”

How’s that for another exciting tease, following close on the heels of more teaser Netflix released a few months ago. Which represented the first official footage we’ve seen from the new season since the Russia teaser last February, which also confirmed that Jim Hopper is still alive.

Stranger Things returns in 2022! See you in the upside down pic.twitter.com/9scVCGzekF — Netflix (@netflix) August 6, 2021

Other hints and tidbits that have trickled out about the new season recently, meanwhile, included what appeared to be leaked set photos suggesting an ominous turn events for Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown. They showed Eleven on a stretcher, wheeled away by EMTs into an ambulance.

More details

Continuing this same trend, of revealing nothing yet hinting at so much, the Duffer brothers said last year about season 4 that “our ‘American’ (Hopper) … is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human … and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface. Something long buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet. And we cannot wait for everyone to see more.”

All the excitement about what’s coming, meanwhile, serves as an excellent reminder about one thing. Even though Stranger Things’ third season came out on Netflix more than two years ago now (in July 2019), this Netflix original still remains one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed releases from the streamer. On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, for example, the show still has impressively high ratings. A 93% critics score, to be exact, as well as a 91% score from an aggregate of ordinary user ratings.

Today's Top Deal

Amazon's Echo Dot is flying off the shelves at just $35! List Price: $39.99 Price: Was $50, Now $34.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission