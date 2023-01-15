Every Netflix original show that has been cancelled in 2023

If you were hoping that Netflix would pump the brakes on its cancellation spree in the new year, we have some bad news for you. After axing dozens of original shows in 2022, Netflix picked up right where it left off in January, as 1899 was cancelled just 48 hours into 2023.

We don’t know exactly what the future holds, but Netflix is not going to stop cancelling shows any time soon. We’ll keep you updated here with a list of all the original shows Netflix has cancelled in 2023, as well as any additional context we can provide.

There are all the Netflix shows cancelled in 2023

We’ll continue to update this list throughout the year every time Netflix cancels a show:

1899

Alexandre Willaume in the Netflix series 1899. Image source: Netflix

Netflix cancelled 1899 in January 2023 after one season.

Netflix synopsis: When mysterious events change the course of an immigrant ship headed for New York in 1899, a mind-bending riddle unfolds for its bewildered passengers.

Creators and showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese shared the following statement after the cancellation: “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life. We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget.”

Inside Job

Tisha Campbell as Gigi Thompson, Lizzy Caplan as Reagan Ridley, and Clark Duke as Brett Hand in Inside Job. Image source: Netflix

Netflix cancelled Inside Job in January 2023 after one season, despite having already renewed the animated series for a second season in June 2022.

Netflix synopsis: Lizard people? Real. The moon landing? Fake. Managing the world’s conspiracies is a full-time job for an awkward genius and her dysfunctional co-workers.

Inside Job creator Shion Takeuchi shared the following statement regarding the cancellation: “I’m heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel season 2 of Inside Job. Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all. To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride. Even though I’m sad, It helps to know that there’s people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me.”

Dead End: Paranormal Park

(L to R) Kathreen Khavari as Badyah, Emily Osment as Courtney, Zach Barack as Barney, Alex Brightman as Pugsley and Kody Kanitha as Norma in Dead End: Paranormal Park. Image source: Netflix

Netflix cancelled Dead End: Paranormal Park in January 2023 after two seasons.

Netflix synopsis: Two teens and a talking pug team up to battle demons at a haunted theme park — and maybe even save the world from a supernatural apocalypse.

Dead End: Paranormal Park creator Hamish Steele released the following statement: “Obviously we never wanted this to be the case. In fact, we did a writers room for Season 3. We have scripts and designs and outlines ready to go. It was always the plan to give these characters the proper ending they deserve. But sadly, the powers that be don’t want any more.”

Steele plans to write a third and final DeadEndia graphic novel to conclude the story.