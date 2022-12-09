Every original show Netflix canceled in 2022

On Friday, screenwriter Joe Barton confirmed that Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself will not be returning for a second season on Netflix. It’s the second well-reviewed show Netflix has canceled this month, following Midnight Mass on December 1.

With so many original shows debuting on Netflix each and every month, not all of them are going to hit the mark. As a result, Netflix cancels nearly as many original shows in a year as some other streaming services produce. This year was no different, as dozens of original series bit the dust in 2022. Below, we’ve rounded up every TV show that Netflix canceled in 2022.

Gentefied

Canceled in January 2022 after two seasons.

Netflix synopsis: The Morales cousins scramble to save their grandfather’s taco shop — and pursue their own dreams — as gentrification shakes up their LA neighborhood.

Cooking with Paris

Canceled in January 2022 after one season.

Netflix synopsis: With an anyone-can-cook attitude, Paris Hilton adds her own flair to every dish. Fun is just one edible glitter bomb away on this unique cooking show.

Another Life

Canceled in February 2022 after two seasons.

Netflix synopsis: After a massive alien artifact lands on Earth, Niko Breckinridge leads an interstellar mission to track down its source and make first contact.

The Baby-Sitters Club

Canceled in March 2022 after two seasons.

Netflix synopsis: Mary Anne and Stacey team up for an out-of-town job: babysitting kids at the beach. But a cute new crush challenges business and friendship.

Archive 81

Canceled in March 2022 after one season.

Netflix synopsis: An archivist takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult.

Diablero

Canceled in March 2022 after two seasons.

Netflix synopsis: When a young girl goes missing in a big city, a desperate priest joins a demon hunter and his motley crew on an otherworldly mission to find her.

On the Verge

Canceled in April 2022 after one season.

Netflix synopsis: Four women — a chef, a single mom, an heiress and a job seeker — dig into love and work, with a generous side of midlife crises, in pre-pandemic LA.

Pretty Smart

Canceled in April 2022 after one season.

Netflix synopsis: Book-smart Chelsea discovers she has a lot to learn about happiness when she’s forced to move in with her bubbly sister and three roommates.

Space Force

Canceled in April 2022 after two seasons.

Netflix synopsis: A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military’s newest agency — Space Force — ready for lift-off.

Raising Dion

Canceled in April 2022 after two seasons.

Netflix synopsis: A widowed mom sets out to solve the mystery surrounding her young son’s emerging superpowers while keeping his extraordinary gifts under wraps.

Feria: The Darkest Light

Canceled in May 2022 after one season.

Netflix synopsis: Two sisters must face a new reality — and supernatural elements — when it’s revealed their parents participated in a cult ritual ending in death.

Standing Up

Canceled in May 2022 after one season.

Netflix synopsis: From juggling jobs to chasing viral fame: Making it in stand-up can be a messy business. But these four friends will risk it all to make the world laugh.

The Midnight Gospel

Canceled in June 2022 after one season.

Netflix synopsis: Traversing trippy worlds inside his universe simulator, a space caster explores existential questions about life, death and everything in between.

Q-Force

Canceled in June 2022 after one season.

Netflix synopsis: A gay superspy and his scrappy LGBTQ squad fight to prove themselves to the agency that underestimated them. Today, West Hollywood… tomorrow, the world!

First Kill

Canceled in August 2022 after one season.

Netflix synopsis: Based on series creator V.E. Schwab’s short story, this romance drama with bite stars Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis.

Resident Evil

Canceled in August 2022 after one season.

Netflix synopsis: While on a research mission, Jade crosses paths with a gang of scavengers. Years earlier, Jade and Billie try to make a fresh start in New Raccoon City.

Maldivas

Canceled in October 2022 after one season.

Netflix synopsis: To investigate a mystery, a young woman moves into a posh condo community, where she comes into contact with its quirky — and suspicious — residents.

Fate: The Winx Saga

Canceled in November 2022 after two seasons.

Netflix synopsis: Determined to master their enchanting powers, a group of teens navigate rivalry, romance and supernatural studies at Alfea, a magical boarding school.

Partner Track

Canceled in November 2022 after one season.

Netflix synopsis: At an elite NYC law firm, Ingrid Yun fights to make partner — and hold onto her principles — while balancing romance, friends and family expectations.

The Imperfects

Canceled in November 2022 after one season.

Netflix synopsis: After undergoing an experiment that gives them monstrous side effects, Abbi, Tilda and Juan join forces to find the scientist responsible — and a cure.

Unsuspicious

Canceled in November 2022 after one season.

Netflix synopsis: Conned by the same playboy, three women and their families go to his mansion to get answers — and must stay for an investigation when he’s found dead.

Only for Love

Canceled in November 2022 after one season.

Netflix synopsis: Deusa’s solo career puts her romance with Tadeu to the test. Eva wants a great artist to sing her lyrics. Soon, their musical dreams collide.

The Midnight Club

Canceled in December 2022 after one season.

Netflix synopsis: Inside a hospice for terminally ill teens, members of an exclusive club make a chilling pact: The first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave.

Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Canceled in December 2022 after one season.

Netflix synopsis: Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world — and his powers.

If Netflix cancels any more shows before the end of the year, we’ll add them to the list.