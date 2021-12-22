Here are the 7 new shows that Netflix released and canceled in 2021

Back in January, Netflix promised to release a new movie every week of 2021. The year is nearly over, and so far, the streaming service has made good on the promise. Dozens of original movies launched on Netflix this year, and that trend will seemingly continue in 2022. Just as impressive is the number of original series that Netflix manages to pump out year after year. Sadly, an increasing number of those series are canceled relatively early on. Some don’t even get a second season. Today, we want to look back at all of the shows Netflix has already canceled that debuted this year.

New shows Netflix canceled in 2021

Netflix canceled quite a few shows this year, but right now, we’re just going to focus on the TV shows that premiered in 2021. That doesn’t include On My Block, Castlevania, or Dash & Lily, all of which came out at least a year ago. Two of those shows also lasted more than one season.

As of late December 2021, here are the 2021 Netflix originals that have already been canceled:

The Irregulars

Netflix synopsis : Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it’ll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world.

Jupiter’s Legacy

Netflix synopsis : After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Netflix synopsis : Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx), successful business owner and bachelor, just became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Determined to be the best father he can be, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to deal with her new, lovingly chaotic.

The Crew

Netflix synopsis : The Crew stars Kevin James as a NASCAR crew chief for the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing team. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter Catherine (Jillian Mueller), James has to protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernize the team.

Country Comfort

Netflix synopsis : When her career and personal life get derailed, an aspiring young country singer named Bailey (Katharine McPhee) takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau (Eddie Cibrian) and his five children. With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing. To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.

Hit & Run

Netflix synopsis : In this new action thriller, a happily married man’s life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv. Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife’s killers, who have fled to the U.S. With the help of an ex-lover, (Sanaa Lathan), he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him.

Cowboy Bebop