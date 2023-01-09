Inside Job is the latest Netflix cancellation that no one can understand

Here’s something you don’t see every day — Netflix renews a show (in this case, the animated Inside Job) and then changes its mind, adding the show to its graveyard of cancellations in perhaps the most ruthless manner you could imagine.

The streaming giant has actually been on a tear in recent weeks when it comes to cancellations, axing fan-favorite series like Warrior Nun and 1899 to the consternation of those specific series’ hardcore fanbases. However, the way Netflix has pulled the plug on Inside Job — from creator and showrunner Shion Takeuchi — is reminiscent of something I can remember only seeing once before: The renewal and then the about-face cancellation of GLOW in 2020.

Netflix cancels Inside Job

“I’m heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel season 2 of Inside Job,” Takeuchi announced via Twitter. “Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devasted to not be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all.”

Continued Takeuchi: “To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride. Even though I’m sad, it helps to know that there’s people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me.”

The show — about a shadow government and a dysfunctional team who executes the world’s conspiracy theories — currently has 18 episodes available to stream on Netflix. Netflix’s cancellation reverses the Season 2 renewal that came in the middle of last year. And the voice cast of the show, which was a kind of parody of The X-Files, includes Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, and Clark Duke.

“I think @netflix should at least give Inside Job an ending so viewers aren’t left on a cliffhanger,” reads one fan tweet that’s gotten more than 9,100 likes as of this writing. “There’s clearly a strong audience that kept up with the series. It was in Netflix‘s Top 10 whenever new episodes dropped. Finish the story.”

Tisha Campbell as Gigi Thompson, Lizzy Caplan as Reagan Ridley, and Clark Duke as Brett Hand in “Inside Job.” Image source: Netflix

Adds another, that’s already gotten more than 13,700 likes: “Shion Takeuchi has officially confirmed that Inside Job has been canceled and that the second season has been scrapped. Words cannot describe the heartbreak I feel for the crew to see their hard work scrapped like this and how angry I am at Netflix. This is just heartbreaking.”

Other cancellations

Like Inside Job, meanwhile, 1899 is another recent Netflix cancellation that has sent fans into an uproar — especially since it had racked up so much positive viewership data according to none other than Netflix itself.

A Change.org petition calling on Netflix to renew 1899 for a second season has garnered almost 77,000 signatures as of this writing. The show’s fan community, meanwhile, is planning to assemble a book filled with letters, art, and other memories from the show to deliver to the cast and crew in person, according to one of the show’s Instagram fan accounts.