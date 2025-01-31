Marvel might give fans two big reasons to watch Super Bowl LIX

If you are on the fence about watching the Kansas City Chief and the Philadelphia Eagles play each other in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years, this may tip the scales for you. According to Variety, a new trailer for Thunderbolts* and the first teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps are “safe bets” to air during Super Bowl LIX on February 9.

When it comes to Thunderbolts*, Marvel has already released the teaser trailer and unveiled a special look during D23 Brazil last November. That said, we still haven’t gotten an official trailer, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see Marvel debut it on Super Bowl Sunday.

As for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel has yet to share any footage from the new movie publicly. That said, the movie is less than seven months away, which means it shouldn’t be long before the studio gives us a look at what they’ve been working on.

If Marvel does indeed show trailers for either film during the Super Bowl, expect them to pop up online shortly after, so you don’t need to be glued to your TV all evening.

It’s also worth noting that Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters days after the Super Bowl. We’ve already gotten a teaser trailer, an official trailer, a first look, and a few shorter spots. Of course, a final trailer could also roll out any day now.

Here’s the full Marvel movie release schedule for 2025, in case you’ve forgotten:

Feb. 14 : Captain America: Brave New World

: Captain America: Brave New World May 2 : Thunderbolts*

: Thunderbolts* July 25: The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Also, don’t forget that watching Super Bowl LIX this year is easier than ever. Fox will stream the big game on Tubi this year, so you don’t even need basic cable to tune in. You’ll get all the same commercials, too, so you won’t miss any potential Marvel trailers.