Daredevil: Born Again season 3 could be in the cards for Marvel

We are just over a month away from Daredevil: Born Again premiering on Disney+, but rumors of a third season have already started to spread.

According to the prolific leaker Daniel Richtman, Daredevil: Born Again season 3 has yet to be greenlit. The studio is reportedly waiting to see how the first two seasons of the rebooted series perform before moving forward with more episodes.

That’s not too surprising, given that none of Marvel’s live-action Disney+ shows have made it to season 3, but the fact that a third season is even in the running is encouraging. In fact, Loki was the only live-action MCU show to reach season 2 before Daredevil: Born Again. The team is set to start shooting season 2 before the first season debuts.

Richtman also claimed that the second season “will feature surprise cameos,” though he didn’t share any details. We’d be willing to bet that these cameos would include some of the previous members of Marvel’s Defenders team, which also featured Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

As excited as I am for Daredevil to return to the small screen, I will be even more thrilled if Born Again serves as a foundation for a new era of street-level stories in the MCU. Nearly every hero in this universe has gotten wrapped up in world-ending, multiverse-jumping adventures in recent years, and it’d be nice to follow slightly less powerful characters with more relatable stakes. After all, Daredevil and Kingpin don’t stand a chance against Doctor Doom.

“In Marvel Television’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York,” reads the synopsis for the upcoming series on Marvel.com. “When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.