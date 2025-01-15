You can stream Super Bowl LIX for free on Tubi

If you want to know just how important Fox’s free ad-supported TV streaming service Tubi has become, look no further than today’s news. Fox just announced that Super Bowl LIX will stream live in 4K on Tubi at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 9.

Given that the Super Bowl always airs on network television, you’ve never needed to subscribe to a service to watch the league championship game. That said, bringing The Big Game to Tubi could potentially attract an entirely new audience to the NFL’s biggest night—an audience that either cut the cord or never paid for cable in the first place.

“As part of the network’s extensive coverage, this year marks the first time FOX Sports rolls out its special takeover of Tubi for The Big Game,” announced Fox Sports on Wednesday, “inclusive of streaming FOX’s telecast of the Super Bowl on the platform live in 4K.”

In addition to the game, Tubi will stream Fox’s pregame show as well as a live pre-show called Tubi Red Carpet at Super Bowl LIX. The pre-show event, which will be hosted by Olivia Culpo, starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and “covers the celebrity, fashion and culture behind America’s biggest sports event live from Caesars Superdome.”

Super Bowl LIX will also be available to watch live on Fox, Fox Deportes, Telemundo, and across NFL digital properties without any authentication necessary.

Fox says that more details about its Super Bowl programming will be announced soon.