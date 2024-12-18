Tubi free movies: 16 movies you can watch for free in January 2025

If you’re trying to cut down on streaming service expenses, one of the easiest ways to replace them is with free streamers like Tubi. Every month, Tubi refreshes its lineup of free, on-demand movies, some of which were in theaters not long ago.

Dozens of movies are streaming for free on Tubi in January 2025, but below, we’ve narrowed down the list to 16 of the best movies we could find. Whether you’re in the mood for a comedy, drama, thriller, or something to watch with the kids, we’ve got you covered. If you want to stream free movies, visit TubiTV.com on a browser or download the Tubi app.

Tubi free movies in January 2025

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Before helming this year’s breakout documentary hit Will & Harper, Josh Greenbaum directed Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumulo in the 2021 comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. In the movie, which Wiig and Mumulo wrote, two middle-aged best friends leave their small town in Nebraska for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida.

The Cabin in the Woods

Even if you aren’t a fan of horror movies, it’s hard not to be entranced by this fascinating mix of a faithful entry into the genre and a meta-commentary on horror as a whole. This was Drew Goddard’s directorial debut, and it’s an incredibly impressive one. The cast is outstanding as well, featuring the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Jesse Williams, Bradley Whitford, and Sigourney Weaver. There’s really never been another horror movie like it since.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Nicolas Cage seems to play a caricature of himself in many of his movies, but in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, it’s intentional. After failing to book a few roles, the “fictional” Nic Cage gets desperate and accepts an offer of $1 million to travel to Majorca to meet billionaire playboy Javi Gutiérrez (Pedro Pascal) for his birthday. Along the way, Cage gets recruited by the CIA to bust Gutiérrez, who they believe is behind the kidnapping of María Delgado.

Here are 13 more movies we’re excited to watch for free on Tubi in November:

Deepwater Horizon Fargo Four Weddings and a Funeral Get Shorty Godzilla: King of the Monsters The Impossible Kung Fu Hustle Melancholia Now You See Me Prey Southpaw Stan & Ollie Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Those are the highlights for the month of January. Be sure to check back with us in February when Tubi adds even more classic movies to its free streaming library. If you’re looking for even more free movies, check out the full list of additions for January.