Here are the 4 new Netflix releases everyone will be talking about next week

Netflix has a pile of intriguing new releases coming over the next several days that should appeal to everyone from fans of reality shows to K-dramas, true-crime titles, and more. In other words, there’s pretty much something for everyone hitting the streamer in short order. And in this post, as we do each weekend, we’re going to spotlight some of the most interesting Netflix releases you should keep an eye on — and that, indeed, we think most people will be talking about over the coming week.

This snapshot is part of our ongoing coverage of Netflix’s ever-changing content slate, including our weekly and monthly looks at new additions to the service. Also, don’t forget to check out our analysis each week of the Top 10 global titles on Netflix. That ongoing coverage, of course, includes both TV shows and movies. And it’s based on the viewership data that Netflix shares on a regular basis, ranking what’s hot at any given moment on the platform.

First up in our newest curated look at the highest-profile new Netflix releases coming soon? Get ready for another cringe-inducing dating reality show.

The new series (coming on September 2) is Dated and Related. Don’t worry — despite the unfortunate title, this is not some sort of bizarre show about incestuous love. You can read more about the show in our separate post right here, but basically, the twist here is that sexy singles are let loose in a villa in the south of France. The hook-ups commence … and it all occurs under the watchful eye of each participant’s sibling.

“Imagine having to think about your sibling dating,” Netflix’s marketing teases. “How they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are.

“In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together. Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t?”

READ MORE: The 10 movies dominating Netflix around the world this week

True-crime Netflix releases

Moving right along, among the genres that tend to produce some of the most consistent hits for Netflix is true crime. To that end, there are also some true-crime Netflix releases over the coming week that might be worth checking out, if you enjoy police procedurals, watching the hunt for killers, and the like.

More new titles

I Am A Killer (Season 3): No sooner have we gotten over Netflix releases like I Just Killed My Dad than the streamer gives us another season of this chilling series that examines the cases of prisoners who’ve been found guilty of murder. Featuring first-person testimony from some of the killers themselves, each episode in this show explores the crimes in detail — sometimes revealing new facts, strange twists, and even surprising glimpses of humanity. Release date: August 30.

Devil in Ohio: From Netflix’s logline for this 8-episode limited series, “When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.” Release date: September 2.

One more new Netflix release to check out

Finally, the Netflix release that’s at the very top of my watch list is the just-released film Seoul Vibe. With apologies to fans of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, this title is also something that the service doesn’t have enough of right now: Specifically, K-dramas with an edge and attitude.

If you enjoyed the recent Netflix release Carter (a Bourne-style Korean action thriller), then Seoul Vibe will probably be right up your alley, as well. The tone and the aesthetic here are also a bit reminiscent of the Fast & Furious franchise.

“Once I step on the gas, I go all the way.”

The characters at the center of this stylish thriller — which, come to think of it, might boast the coolest title of any Netflix K-drama — include a crew of gearheads who team up to bust a crime ring in Seoul, as the South Korean capital prepares to host the 1988 Olympics. They’re the drivers of the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team. And they’re basically given an offer they can’t refuse: To help out in a VIP slush fund investigation.

The resulting movie offers viewers a feast for their senses, including an addictive soundtrack, old-school fashion, and breathtaking driving scenes.

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.