Ahead of Ghosted on Apple TV+, watch these Ana de Armas movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO Max

Following her turn as CIA officer Dani Miranda in Netflix’s big-budget action-thriller The Gray Man, Ana de Armas is coming to Apple TV+ for Ghosted, in a similarly action-packed role as a gun-toting heroine and in a story that flips one of the most standard film dynamics on its head — making Chris Evans the damsel in distress this time, and de Armas his savior.

“She travels a lot for work,” Evans’ character offers at one point in the newly released trailer, below, as a defense for why de Armas is ghosting him in the movie. And it quickly becomes clear that her “work” is of the saving the world variety.

Ghosted on Apple TV+

Ghosted is set to hit the iPhone maker’s streaming service on April 21, and here’s the official description of the movie from Apple:

“In “Ghosted, salt-of-the-earth Cole (Chris Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas) — but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.”

The Ghosted cast also includes Adrian Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tate Donovan. The film is helmed by Dexter Fletcher and was written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers (de Armas, by the way, also gets an executive producer credit).

With a cast as stacked as this one, Ghosted becomes the highest-profile Apple TV+ film release on the immediate horizon. The only other title that comes close is Tetris, the Taron Egerton-led dramatization of the Cold War-era story surrounding the classic video game, which hits Apple TV+ later this month.

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in “Ghosted” on Apple TV+. Image source: Apple

Meanwhile, here’s where else fans of Ana de Armas can check out the best of her recent work across the streaming landscape.

Ana de Armas movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO Max

She actually has scores of movies available to stream right now on pretty much all of the major platforms, while the titles below are some of de Armas’ biggest recent projects that are now streaming.

The Gray Man (Netflix)

Rotten Tomatoes ratings: 46% critics’ score, 90% audience score

On paper, Netflix’s The Gray Man probably sounded to the streamer’s executives like as close to a cinematic slam dunk as it gets. A telegenic cast, a ridiculously massive budget, sumptuous European vistas, big-name directors, nonstop gun battles, and intense fight scenes — what’s not to like?

Based on author Mark Greaney’s Gray Man series of spy thrillers and directed by the Russo brothers, de Armas’ CIA character provides a feminine counterbalance to the testosterone-fueled romp led by Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. Personal opinion: de Armas is one of if not the best part of this just-okay action film.

No Time to Die (Prime Video)

Rotten Tomatoes ratings: 83% critics’ score, 88% audience score

This time around, de Armas is a Bond girl (sort of). In 2021’s No Time to Die — the 25th title in the iconic James Bond film franchise — Daniel Craig’s Bond has left MI6 as an active-duty agent and is promptly enlisted by the CIA to help find a kidnapped scientist. Here, de Armas is a CIA agent named Paloma who helps 007 on his mission.

Blade Runner 2049 (HBO Max)

Rotten Tomatoes ratings: 88% critics’ score, 82% audience score

From Warner Bros.’ official summary of director Dennis Villeneuve’s 2017 sci-fi gem, in which de Armas appears as a hologram named Joi: