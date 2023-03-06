Click to Skip Ad
Silo teaser trailer revealed for Apple’s upcoming star-studded drama based on Hugh Howey books

Andy Meek
Published Mar 6th, 2023 12:12PM EST
Rebecca Ferguson
Image: Apple

Apple has given us the first tease of one of its next big drama series coming to Apple TV+, a 10-episode adaptation of author Hugh Howey’s dystopian Silo series of novels that features a star-studded cast led by Rebecca Ferguson.

The series tells the story of the last 10,000 people left on earth who live deep underground in a “silo” that protects them from the toxic and deadly world above. Continues the Apple TV+ description: “However, no one knows when or why the silo was built, and any who try to find out face fatal consequences.

“Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.”

That premise makes the show feel, at least to me, like it will venture into narrative territory similar to Extrapolations, an Apple TV+ anthology series coming later this month in which the effects of climate change will be explored through eight interwoven stories from around the world.

Silo is created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, whose previous credits include HBO’s Band of Brothers and the FX series Justified. He’ll also serve as showrunner for the new Apple TV+ series. And besides Ferguson, the cast includes Common (The Chi), Harriet Walter (Succession), Chinaza Uche (Dickinson), Avi Nash (The Walking Dead), David Oyelowo (Selma), Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) and Tim Robbins (Mystic River). 

Silo on Apple TV+
Common in a promotional image from the Apple TV+ series “Silo.” Image source: Apple

Silo will debut its first two episodes simultaneously on May 5, followed by one new episode weekly thereafter. And in addition to Silo, check out our guide below for a comprehensive snapshot of the best of what else is currently available to watch on the iPhone maker’s streaming service.

Andy Meek
Andy Meek Trending News Reporter

Andy Meek is a reporter who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming. Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

