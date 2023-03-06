Silo teaser trailer revealed for Apple’s upcoming star-studded drama based on Hugh Howey books

Apple has given us the first tease of one of its next big drama series coming to Apple TV+, a 10-episode adaptation of author Hugh Howey’s dystopian Silo series of novels that features a star-studded cast led by Rebecca Ferguson.

The series tells the story of the last 10,000 people left on earth who live deep underground in a “silo” that protects them from the toxic and deadly world above. Continues the Apple TV+ description: “However, no one knows when or why the silo was built, and any who try to find out face fatal consequences.

“Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.”

That premise makes the show feel, at least to me, like it will venture into narrative territory similar to Extrapolations, an Apple TV+ anthology series coming later this month in which the effects of climate change will be explored through eight interwoven stories from around the world.

Silo is created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, whose previous credits include HBO’s Band of Brothers and the FX series Justified. He’ll also serve as showrunner for the new Apple TV+ series. And besides Ferguson, the cast includes Common (The Chi), Harriet Walter (Succession), Chinaza Uche (Dickinson), Avi Nash (The Walking Dead), David Oyelowo (Selma), Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) and Tim Robbins (Mystic River).

Common in a promotional image from the Apple TV+ series “Silo.” Image source: Apple

Silo will debut its first two episodes simultaneously on May 5, followed by one new episode weekly thereafter. And in addition to Silo, check out our guide below for a comprehensive snapshot of the best of what else is currently available to watch on the iPhone maker’s streaming service.