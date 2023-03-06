MH370: The Plane That Disappeared will be the next Netflix docuseries everyone is talking about

Exactly 9 years to the day after Malaysia Airlines flight 370 disappeared somewhere over the Indian Ocean on its way to Beijing, Netflix will release a gripping new 3-part documentary series — MH370: The Plane That Disappeared — that explores the murky facts as well as prevailing theories about the plane’s disappearance.

The project from director Louise Malkinson, debuting on the streaming giant on March 8, sets out to revisit the still unsolved mystery of what led to the most expensive search in the history of aviation. As Netflix’s synopsis explains, MH370’s flight was supposed to be routine and uneventful: An 8-hour or so flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing for the 239 passengers and crew (the majority of whom were Chinese).

MH370 Netflix docuseries coming Wednesday

The night was calm, with no ill omens or hints of the fact that soon after takeoff, Flight 370 would disappear from the face of the earth.

Continues the official Netflix documentary summary:

“The shocking disappearance of a commercial airliner made headlines, sparked riots, plunged the passengers’ next of kin into a nightmare, and generated a global search for answers that never came. Set across seven countries, this gripping documentary series from RAW uses powerful archives to reconstruct the night of the disappearance, giving viewers the chance to explore three of the most contentious theories about the plane’s disappearance.”

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared fleshes out the documentary’s narrative with interviews from scientists and journalists like foreign correspondent Florence de Changy, as well as family members and other people around the world who are still searching for an answer to what happened.

“It’s a story full of conspiracies and rabbit holes, shadowy figures and official silence,” Netflix adds. “But most of all, it’s an opportunity to keep alive the memory of those who were lost in one of the great unsolved mysteries of our time and to keep pushing for answers.”

A promotional still from the Netflix docuseries “MH370: The Plane that Disappeared.” Image source: Netflix

A second plane

The especially weird part about the MH370 disappearance:

Flight 370, the Netflix documentary series points out, wasn’t even the only aircraft that Malaysia Airlines lost that year. Just four months or so later, a team of international investigators confirmed that MH17 was shot down by a Russian missile (a claim that, no surprise, Putin’s regime has denied). In Episode 2 of MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, experts at one point discuss the odds of two planes from the same airline crashing in such a short amount of time being so long as to make the idea virtually impossible.

For more about that second Malaysian flight that was shot down, check out Bellingcat’s investigative podcast diving into the story.