8 Hulu shows with perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Today is National Binge Day, for those of you didn’t know — a holiday that, at least in my opinion, feels a little unnecessary given how many different platforms exist now and the degree to which streaming has reordered the entertainment landscape. Which is to say: It sort of feels like every day is a binge day now, as streamers like Netflix flood us with new content on a weekly basis, to say nothing of shows from rivals like Hulu, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Peacock, among others.
If you’re looking for something new to watch on any of those streaming platforms, our existing guides already cover almost everything you might want to know — from the biggest shows in the world on Netflix at the moment to the top-rated TV shows of the past 25 years, as well as the must-watch titles on Apple’s streamer, Paramount+, and so much more. In this post, meanwhile, what you’ll find below is a collection of Hulu shows that have all earned the same particular distinction: A perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes (either for the critics’ or audience score on the review site).
A perfect score, of course, is not a guarantee that you’ll like all or even any of these Hulu shows, but it is one signal among many that you can choose from as you pick your next binge-watch to enjoy. These shows range from captivating documentaries to comedies and crime dramas, all of which have wowed both critics as well as fans.
Let’s dive in for a closer look at this rundown of Hulu shows with perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores at the moment. In no particular order:
- Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: This three-episode Hulu docuseries follows the origin of a cult on the Sarah Lawrence campus starting in 2010, incorporating first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims as well as personal audio tapes and video recordings.
- A Small Light: This miniseries, which originally appeared on National Geographic earlier this year, dramatizes the life of secretary Miep Gies, who helped her Jewish employer Otto Frank and his family hide amid Germany’s invasion of the Netherlands during World War II.
- Good Mothers: This next Hulu show is for fans of mafia dramas like Max’s Gomorrah and Netflix’s Suburra: Blood on Rome. In The Good Mothers, a young prosecutor works with the mothers and wives of top bosses in the ‘Ndrangheta crime syndicate, to bring the organization down from within.
- Extraordinary: One of my favorite shows of 2023, this criminally underrated Hulu gem is set in a seemingly normal and modern-looking world where everyone gets a superpower — which could be anything from super-strength to shape-shifting — by their 18th birthday, or shortly thereafter. Everybody, that is, except the show’s protagonist Jen.
- Adventure Time: This Cartoon Network fantasy series is all about a human boy named Finn and his best friend Jake — who happens to be a 28-year-old dog with magical powers. Per Hulu: “They’re out to have the most fun possible, and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it’s saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King, or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it’s always adventure time.”
- The Ashley Madison Affair: This three-part Hulu docuseries is all about the naughty dating website that focuses on married cheaters. Prior to hackers exposing the secrets of its users, the site had seemed on the brink of world domination by 2015 until a data breach brought its growth screeching to a halt.
- Shoresy: Per the official Hulu synopsis of this Letterkenney spinoff, “Foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan-favorite character Shoresy (Jared Keeso) joins the Sudbury Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Hockey Organization (aka The NOSHO) on a quest to never lose again.”
- The Defiant Ones: This four-part docuseries that originally aired on HBO explores the unlikely bond between Dr. Dre and music impresario Jimmy Iovine.