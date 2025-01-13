German TV shows on Netflix have earned a reputation for delivering some incredible performances, gripping stories, and fresh perspectives that stand out in the crowded global streaming landscape. In fact, I’ve argued in the past (and I’ll make the same case again below) that the best Netflix show of all time is actually a complex and mind-bending German thriller that involves time travel.

Even though English-language Netflix hits like Stranger Things and Bridgerton are among the streaming giant’s biggest TV shows ever, you can still find an abundance of streaming riches from elsewhere around the world. To that end, we’ve rounded up seven German shows that are among the best Netflix has released, including one of my favorite spy dramas on the platform. And we’ll start off with the title that I remain convinced is the all-time best show Netflix has ever given us.

“Dark” on Netflix. Image source: Netflix

Dark. Haunting, complex, and utterly unforgettable, Dark is a mind-bending sci-fi drama that mixes time travel, family secrets, and a mysterious small-town disappearance. Not only one of the finest Netflix shows ever made — it inspired a fan to comment on a Dark teaser video on YouTube: “This, ladies and gentlemen, is the most beautiful and mindblowing show ever made by humans.”

Kleo. Killing Eve meets Cold War intrigue in this thriller about an East German spy out for revenge after she’s betrayed by her own people. Filled with stylish action and dark humor, Kleo is a must-watch if you’re a fan of darkly comedic spy thrillers, strong female leads, and twist-filled revenge stories.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast). This dark comedy follows a teenager who sets out to impress his ex-girlfriend by building an online drug empire. Based on a true story, it’s fast-paced, smart, and packed with razor-sharp social commentary. Highly recommend.

The Empress. Think of this next Netflix series as Germany’s answer to The Crown. An exploration of the life of Austria’s Empress Elisabeth (“Sisi”), this one is for fans of period dramas with lush production, romance, and royal scandal.

1899. From the creators of Dark, this multilingual series (which Netflix unforgivably canceled after one season), is a visual and narrative masterpiece that explores the voyage of a mysterious ship filled with cryptic messages and eerie events.

The Signal. Fans of Interstellar will definitely want to check this one out. The Signal is a four-episode limited series about a scientist who’d been working aboard the International Space Station and whose plane disappears as she’s flying home.

The Billion Dollar Code. Finally, a David vs. Goliath story, about a startup that takes on Big Tech. It’s set in 1990s Berlin, and it follows a scrappy startup that invents a new technology that allows people to see the whole world from their computer. The team eventually gets into a nasty patent dispute with Google over Google Earth.