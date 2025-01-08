5 of the most exciting Netflix movies coming this year

Even though we’re only a few days into 2025, Netflix already has an exciting pipeline of feature films ready to go for the year, a cinematic slate that’s packed with everything from gripping new dramas to action-packed thrillers — as well as the extension of a beloved British crime franchise that fans like me can’t wait for. From a new sci-fi gem from the Russo Brothers to another Knives Out whodunnit that’s sure to be as entertaining as ever, the streamer is clearly wasting no time in preparing to dominate movie nights this year.

Of the five Netflix feature films that you’ll find previewed in this post (below), perhaps none is as buzzed-about as Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man — the much-anticipated continuation of the Shelby family saga from creator Steven Knight that fans have been dying for ever since the show’s finale back in 2022. Especially with star Cillian Murphy returning for the movie.

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in “Peaky Blinders.” Image source: Netflix

And the excitement doesn’t stop there. Whether you’re a fan of gritty crime dramas, smart mysteries, or the eye-popping spectacle of sci-fi, let’s take a closer look at five of the biggest and best original movies that Netflix will be bringing to our screens soon.

1. The Ballad of a Small Player. This Netflix film from Edward Berger, the director of Netflix’s haunting and visceral World War I film All Quiet on the Western Front, is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Lawrence Osborne. The gist, per Netflix: “When his past and his debts start to catch up with him, a high-stakes gambler laying low in Macau (Colin Farrell) encounters a kindred spirit who might just hold the key to his salvation.”

2. Havoc. Tom Hardy is no stranger to playing tough-as-nails figures at the center of historical and crime-driven stories. In Havoc, directed by Gareth Evans, he’s a detective forced to fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue the son of a politician after a drug deal goes wrong. There’s also a much deeper conspiracy to be uncovered — and, whenever Hardy is playing a role like this, high-octane action and super-intense drama are sure to follow.

3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Daniel Craig is back as debonair detective Benoit Blanc in the newest installment of director Rian Johnson’s murder mystery franchise. Wake Up Dead Man is the third Knives Out movie, and Netflix for now is keeping the plot for this one close to the vest. The company, don’t forget, paid almost half a billion dollars to make two sequels to the OG Knives Out movie.

4. The Electric State: Based on the 2018 graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag, The Electric State, directed by the Russo Brothers, is set in an alternate version of the US in the 1990s. A teenage girl, played by Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, searches for her missing brother and sets out across a dying world that’s chock-a-block with abandoned robots and the AI-based remains of a bygone era. (So far, this is also the only movie out of these five with a confirmed release date — March 14).

5. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Finally, we turn to the film that will have many of us wanting to bust out tweed and flap caps once again. Peaky Blinders, the series, told a six-season gangster saga set in Birmingham between 1919 and 1934, following the rise of the Shelby family. “The last time we saw Tommy Shelby in the Season 6 finale,” Netflix explains, “he was riding off on a white horse, intent on starting a new life. What does the new movie hold in store for him? The plot is still very much under wraps, but Knight did tease that things are about to go boom — and we expect nothing less from the Shelby clan.”