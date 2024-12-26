One of Christopher Nolan’s best movies is about to hit Netflix

One of Christopher Nolan’s best-ever films is his acclaimed sci-fi masterpiece Interstellar, and both fans and newcomers alike are about to get a chance to revisit what’s come to be regarded as one of the most visually and emotionally stunning films of the 21st century.

Originally released in 2014, Interstellar’s blend of profound human emotion with mind-bending sci-fi elements quickly made it a modern classic — and, come Jan. 1, it’s set to arrive on Netflix, giving subscribers a top-tier movie to kick off 2025 with. A Netflix debut, we should add, that follows the release of 10th anniversary collector’s editions that arrived jam-packed with all sorts of goodies.

What continues to set Interstellar apart in the realm of sci-fi is its remarkable attention to scientific detail. Celebrity astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, for example, had plenty to say about the movie when he released his own sci-fi movies tier list — he raved, for example, that Interstellar earned a spot on his list for having “the most authentic physics” compared to any other movie ever made.

In the movie, a team that includes NASA scientists and engineers ventures out across the universe to find a new home for humanity. Matthew McConaughey plays Cooper, a farmer recruited for the mission to save the human race after it becomes clear that Earth is dying. As a result, the scientists journey through a wormhole in search of a new habitable planet.

The wormhole near Saturn lets the team traverse a huge swath of outer space in minutes. To get the science behind it correct, Nolan collaborated with renowned Caltech physicist Kip Thorne whose insights into wormholes inspired much of the film’s narrative — the result being a movie that marries jaw-dropping cinematic spectacle with theoretical physics. The depiction of the movie’s wormhole and black hole, by the way, was also so revolutionary that the Interstellar VFX team published a scientific study describing the computer code behind it all.

All of which is to say: Interstellar offers a visual extravaganza, with incredible cinematography work from Hoyte van Hoytema. From the bleak vastness of space to different planetary landscapes, every frame offers a meticulously crafted feast for the eyes. Mark your calendars right now for the movie’s Netflix debut, and get ready for a storytelling ride that transcends time and space.