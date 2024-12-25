Our first look at Season 2 of The Night Agent, one of Netflix’s biggest and most action-packed series

For those of us who love the Jason Bourne movies, Netflix has the perfect TV series that will scratch that itch for an action-packed story about assassins, high-stakes conspiracy, and relentless chases that eventually weave their way through the shadowy corridors of power. It’s The Night Agent — the #7 most-watched Netflix show of all time, with almost 100 million views — and the streaming giant just gave us our first sneak peek at the highly anticipated second season, which arrives on Jan. 23.

In the newly released trailer, which you can check out below, fans of the show starring Gabriel Basso as low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland will see Peter fully immersed in the mysterious top-secret organization known as Night Action. And as he says himself in the trailer, the many horrifying threats confronting the organization include a possible mole as well as experimental weapons in the wrong hands — which partly explains why Peter can’t trust anyone in these new circumstances.

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin and Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in Netflix’s “The Night Agent.” Image source: Dan Power/Netflix

Based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, the new episodes of The Night Agent pick up after the high-octane events of Season 1. The inaugural season saw Peter successfully save the president, which earned him the opportunity to become a Night Agent. Working in the secretive Night Action organization, the new season, however, will thrust Peter into a world where no one can be trusted, and danger lurks around every corner.

Worth adding: The Night Agent proved such a big hit for Netflix when it launched in 2023 that it was the streamer’s most-watched series that year by views and landed on the Top 10 in 93 countries. “To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew, and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix,” creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan said in a statement at the time of the Season 2 renewal. “We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans.”