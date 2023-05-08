5 shows about schemers and cutthroat capitalism for fans of HBO’s Succession

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

HBO’s Succession is going out on a high as the critically acclaimed dynastic drama moves closer to its May 28 series finale — and it continues to set new viewing records while also turning in one memorable, surprise-filled episode after another.

I’ve been more invested this season than in the past, perhaps because the ten-episode fourth season is the last one we’re getting from creator Jesse Armstrong. But, also, because the show’s writing has been better than ever, the one-liners have been particularly memorable, and the drama has been especially sharp and fraught with tension since that major death a few episodes back.

It also doesn’t hurt that we’re seeing a real-life version of Succession’s myriad storylines playing out in the form of Rupert Murdoch’s headline-making stewardship of his Waystar Royco-like media empire at Fox News.

With three episodes to go until the finale on May 28, Succession Season 4 currently has a near-perfect 97% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes (and a nearly-as-strong 91% audience score). While you wait for the final episodes to drop, meanwhile, here are some recommendations for similar shows to check out for fans of the cutthroat capitalism and the same sort of scheming familial drama at the heart of Succession. In no particular order: