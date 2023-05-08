Click to Skip Ad
5 shows about schemers and cutthroat capitalism for fans of HBO’s Succession

Published May 8th, 2023 1:30PM EDT
Succession on HBO
HBO’s Succession is going out on a high as the critically acclaimed dynastic drama moves closer to its May 28 series finale — and it continues to set new viewing records while also turning in one memorable, surprise-filled episode after another.

I’ve been more invested this season than in the past, perhaps because the ten-episode fourth season is the last one we’re getting from creator Jesse Armstrong. But, also, because the show’s writing has been better than ever, the one-liners have been particularly memorable, and the drama has been especially sharp and fraught with tension since that major death a few episodes back.

It also doesn’t hurt that we’re seeing a real-life version of Succession’s myriad storylines playing out in the form of Rupert Murdoch’s headline-making stewardship of his Waystar Royco-like media empire at Fox News.

With three episodes to go until the finale on May 28, Succession Season 4 currently has a near-perfect 97% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes (and a nearly-as-strong 91% audience score). While you wait for the final episodes to drop, meanwhile, here are some recommendations for similar shows to check out for fans of the cutthroat capitalism and the same sort of scheming familial drama at the heart of Succession. In no particular order:

  • Billions: Showtime’s hit drama is all about the confluence of wealth, influence, power, and corruption in New York City. The show is currently filming its seventh and final season, and Showtime describes the latest turn of events in the story thus: “As Mike Prince takes his place on the Axe Cap throne, Chuck Rhoades is determined that no one should have that much wealth — or that much power. With stakes higher than ever, all the power players seek out new alliances as kingdom goes up against kingdom.”
  • Yellowstone: This Paramount drama, starring Kevin Costner and set to end at the conclusion of Season 5 this fall, is basically Red State Succession. Just replace media baron Logan Roy with Costner’s rancher John Dutton, and swap out the steel and glass of New York City with the wide open spaces of Montana.
  • The White Lotus: This HBO drama from creator Mike White is a social satire that follows the kind of guests at a different exclusive resort each season who you might imagine are also the target demographic of Succession’s ATN news channel.
  • Bloodline: I always felt this 3-season Netflix drama from the creators of Damages never got the appreciation it deserved, thanks to a stellar cast and top-notch writing. The synopsis from the streaming giant — “Set in the Florida Keys, Bloodline centers on a close-knit family of four adult siblings whose secrets and scars are revealed when their black sheep brother returns home.”
  • Industry: This 2-season HBO drama “gives an insider’s view of the black box of high finance, following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug-fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.”
Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

