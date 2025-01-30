3 Apple TV+ new releases coming in February you don’t want to miss

Apple TV+ is kicking off February with a particularly exciting and diverse lineup of new releases, offering something for lovers of everything from sci-fi to romance to medical dramas.

Apple’s streaming service continues to expand its global slate with Love You to Death (A muerte), a Spanish-language romantic drama about it never being too late to find the love of your life, while its growing investment into ambitious genre films brings us The Gorge — a star-studded sci-fi thriller with action-packed twists. Also coming next month is Berlin ER, a gripping German medical drama set in the fast-paced world of emergency medicine.

Each of these releases highlights Apple TV+’s commitment to high-quality, international, and genre-spanning content. We’ll take a closer look at all three exciting new releases, which should definitely be on your watchlist, below.

Some of the best content you’ll find on Apple TV+ are international TV shows like the Mexican comedy Acapulco, the French wine drama Drops of God, and the Korean and Japanese Pachinko. Apple is adding another to its long and growing list in February, with the Spanish romantic Love You to Death (A muerte) set to drop next week.

Consisting of seven episodes, with the first two available on Feb. 5, the story follows a man named Raul who reconnects with his free-spirited and newly pregnant childhood friend Marta after getting diagnosed with cancer. They rekindle their friendship and test their respective beliefs about relationships — specifically, whether Raul can meet the love of his love and whether Marta can fall in love despite being afraid of commitment.

Joan Amargós and Verónica Echegui in “Love You to Death (A muerte).” Image source: Apple

The Gorge — Feb. 14

By far, the most highly anticipated Apple TV+ new release coming in February is this action-thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller as elite operatives who keep watch over each side of a massive, mysterious gorge – and, in so doing, protect the world from an evil therein. Sigourney Weaver also has a role of some kind in the film, so that’s another reason to watch — as is the fact that Apple’s streamer has developed a reputation for being second to none when it comes to top-tier sci-fi content.

From Apple’s summary of the film from director Scott Derrickson: The two operatives “bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late.”

Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller in “The Gorge.” Image source: Apple

Berlin ER — Feb. 26

Finally, we apparently can’t have too many medical dramas on TV. At least this new one from Apple was co-created by a former emergency room physician-turned-screenwriter, which means that viewers of Berlin ER can expect a focus on verisimilitude as opposed to what we usually get from these types of shows — watching a bunch of a friends and lovers who just, oh yeah, happen to work inside the white walls of a hospital.

The story focuses on a young doctor, Dr. Parker, whose private life has fallen apart in Munich and who decides to start over in Berlin by managing a chaotic ER in the city’s toughest and most crowded hospital. The underpaid and chronically fatigued hospital staff, who survive thanks to a healthy dose of black humor, resist necessary reforms she tries to implement, though the battered team eventually realizes everyone needs to put aside their differences in order to overcome an increasingly merciless health care system and save lives.