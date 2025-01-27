One of the most underrated TV comedies of the decade finally returns to Apple TV+ this week after a wait of a little more than two years. Mythic Quest, which delves into the often-chaotic world of a video game studio, is back for its highly anticipated fourth season — and it’s making a triumphant return, indeed, having already earned a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score ahead of its Jan. 29 debut.

Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, Mythic Quest has carved out a niche as a sharp, hilarious workplace comedy with a unique setting that’s still something of a hidden gem on Apple’s streamer in spite of its three existing seasons. The show follows the eccentric team behind the hit fictional video game of the same name, led by the narcissistic yet endearing creative director Ian Grimm (McElhenney) and the equally ambitious lead engineer Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao). And over the years, the show has tackled everything from Covid to the push for micro-transactions in games.

Season four kicks off with the studio’s executive producer who everyone loves to ignore (David Brittlesbee) complaining about how the end of the pandemic has eaten into the profit of game companies, since people aren’t stuck at home anymore. One of the big storylines this season concerns the implementation of AI — specifically, the use of AI agents for content moderation.

Charlotte Nicdao and Rob McElhenney in “Mythic Quest” on Apple TV+. Image source: Apple

The new Mythic Quest season also brings returning stars like McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, and Naomi Ekperigin back under the same fluorescent office lights at the game studio, where they confront new challenges from an always-changing video game landscape. As Apple TV+ teases about the new season: “Stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom, and everyone tries to have a little more work work life balance.”

As noted above, and as you see so often with Apple TV+ shows upon their debut or return, Mythic Quest’s fourth season is debuting with the wind at its back. Critics are raving about the new season, describing it as perhaps the show’s best yet. As FandomWire opines, “It’s never too late to jump in on Mythic Quest. The comedy is low-key one of the funnier and more heartfelt shows on Apple TV+.” Strong writing and memorable characters have definitely helped make Mythic Quest one of the best workplace comedies on TV.

Mythic Quest has, in fact, become such a fan favorite on Apple’s streamer that an expansion of the series is also in the works. It’s getting a spinoff called Side Quest, which will debut on March 26 and explore the lives of employees, players, and fans impacted by the OG show’s game in an anthology format.