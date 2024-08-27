My pick for Apple TV+’s most feel-good show just got renewed for Season 4

For any Apple TV+ subscribers out there who haven’t yet gotten around to watching Acapulco, the streamer’s sun-drenched comedy set at a beautiful resort in Mexico, I’d describe the show as sort of like a cross between The Wonder Years, How I Met Your Mother, and Ted Lasso. It’s funny, it’s heartwarming, and it’ll make you want to immediately dig out your passport and book a getaway to Mexico — that is, once you’ve binged all three seasons of the show from creators Eduardo Cisneros, Jason Shuman, and Austin Winsberg.

The latter, by the way, is also the creator of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and in hindsight I probably should add that one to the list above, because there’s also a bit of a Zoey vibe to this Apple gem’s grand, heart-on-its-sleeve musical moments. I could bore you to tears listing all of the things I love about this show, one of which is the way it bridges the Spanish-English divide by having the sort of “house band” of Acapulco‘s fictional Las Colinas resort perform English-language pop songs in Spanish.

Jessica Collins in “Acapulco.” Image source: Apple

Apple TV+’s renewal announcement today that Acapulco is getting a fourth season in 2025 certainly doesn’t surprise those of us who’ve been fans from the beginning, who’ve rooted for Maximo and Julia from the get-go; who’ve wished we had a friend like Memo; who thinks Acapulco looks a little bit like heaven on Earth; and who prefer the big-hearted vibes of Acapulco to the hokey cheesiness of Ted Lasso.

“Having Apple order a fourth season of Acapulco is beyond thrilling,” said star and executive producer Eugenio Derbez, who plays the older version of protagonist Maximo Gallardo. “I’m incredibly grateful to our amazing partners, the talented cast and crew, and especially the audience, whose love and support have made this journey possible.

“It’s rare for shows centered on Latino stories to make it this far, and that makes this milestone even more meaningful. Representation matters, and continuing to share these vibrant stories on a global stage is something Ben Odell and I are deeply proud of. Thank you for helping us break barriers and celebrate our culture. We can’t wait to dive back into Las Colinas for more fun, laughter and heart with all of you!”

When people say they don’t make TV shows like they used to anymore, Acapulco is the kind of series they’re talking about. I’ve watched all three available seasons a total of three times now. I’ll say: It does help to be in love when you watch the show, so you can cheer along all the louder with the show’s insanely likable and decent characters who try and fail and try again to find romance. But if you’re not in love with anyone at present, that’s okay, too; this is going to sound so cheesy, but Acapulco might just make you fall a little bit in love with the world.