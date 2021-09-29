Wednesday’s deals: $0.99 Amazon Smart Plug, Special Amazon Prime-only sale, SSD & microSD blowout, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got so many fantastic daily deals to share with you on Wednesday. As a matter of fact, we almost don’t even know where to start. You’ll find incredible discounts across every product category you can think of. What’s more, we’ve also included a surprise in today’s big roundup. Scroll all the way to the end and you’ll find 15 exclusive deals that are available to Amazon Prime members only! Examples include best-selling luxury bath towels at the lowest price yet, smart LED light bulbs for just $7.65 each, and a massive $50 discount on one of the hottest air fryers out there right now.

Wednesday’s sale roundup

Here are some highlights from today:

Scroll through all of today’s best bargains below. And don’t forget to scroll all the way to the end or you’ll miss out on all those exclusive deals for Amazon Prime subscribers only!

WYZE Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Wired 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera Price: $35.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SoundPEATS Air3 Wireless Earbuds Mini Bluetooth V5.2 Earphones with Qualcomm QCC3040 and aptX-A… List Price: $49.99 Price: $37.49 You Save: $12.50 (25%) Buy Now Coupon Code: 4KWPTXXK Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device List Price: $24.99 Price: $0.99 You Save: $24.00 (96%) Buy Now Coupon Code: PLUG99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Plug A Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.… List Price: $17.99 Price: $15.29 ($3.82 / Count) You Save: $2.70 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer, 6 Quart XL Electric Air Fryer Oven with Nonstick Basket List Price: $109.99 Price: $59.49 You Save: $50.50 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Potensic Elfin 2K Camera Drone with Gravity Sensor, Trajectory Flight, Gesture Control List Price: $79.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $20.00 (25%) Buy Now Coupon Code: ELFIN20SAVE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill List Price: $59.99 Price: $33.95 You Save: $26.04 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum, with 1800pa Super-Strong Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Ultra Slim List Price: $129.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Buy Now Coupon Code: ADDFTV Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – 8 Brush Heads & Travel Case List Price: $59.95 Price: $36.95 ($36.95 / Count) You Save: $23.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Nest Thermostat - Programmable Wifi Thermostat, Works with Alexa List Price: $129.99 Price: $112.95 You Save: $17.04 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Nest Learning Thermostat - 3rd Generation, Works with Alexa List Price: $249.00 Price: $205.99 You Save: $43.01 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (QUEEN) - 1800 Series, 6 Piece Set w/ Deep Pockets List Price: $37.99 Price: $26.99 You Save: $11.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

GCK Unlimited Luxury Hotel Bed Sheets (QUEEN) - Extra Soft, Deep Pockets, All Colors & Sizes List Price: $44.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $15.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Depstech WF028 Wireless Borescope - Waterproof, 16.5FT, iPhone & Android List Price: $49.99 Price: $47.49 You Save: $2.50 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Compatible with Alexa (Renewed) List Price: $300.00 Price: $199.99 You Save: $100.01 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price: $179.99 Price: $98.00 You Save: $81.99 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask — Made in USA (10-Pack) List Price: $17.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $3.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hotodeal Black KN95 Face Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask (40-Pack) List Price: $49.99 Price: $44.99 ($1.12 / Count) You Save: $5.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TCP Global Salon World Safety - 3 Boxes (150 Masks) of 3-Ply Breathable Disposable Masks List Price: $36.99 Price: $33.99 You Save: $3.00 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Freebeat Flywheel Stationary Bike, 180° Rotatable 21.5 List Price: $1,499.00 Price: $719.20 You Save: $100.00 (7%) Buy Now Coupon Code: PKT68XHP Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa List Price: $129.00 Price: $99.00 You Save: $30.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Yummly YTE000W5KB Premium Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer List Price: $129.99 Price: $84.00 You Save: $45.99 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Certified Refurbished Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone Price: $44.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price: $59.90 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Classic Setting Price: $229.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender (RE220), Covers Up to 1200 Sq.ft and 20 Devices, Up to 750Mbps Dual… List Price: $34.99 Price: $19.98 You Save: $15.01 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads List Price: $49.80 Price: $39.80 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iJoy Matte Finish Premium Wireless Headphones List Price: $17.99 Price: $16.99 You Save: $1.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Show 5 (1st Gen, 2019 release) -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video c… List Price: $79.99 Price: $44.99 You Save: $35.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.98 You Save:$39.02 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods with Charging Case List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.00 You Save:$40.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill / Driver with 30-Piece Accessories (LD120VA) List Price: $99.00 Price: $62.39 You Save: $36.61 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ASUS Chromebook CX1, 11.6-inch HD NanoEdge Display, 32GB eMMC, 4GB RAM Price: $221.72 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, 11.6 List Price: $499.00 Price: $227.00 You Save: $272.00 (55%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage,… List Price: $949.99 Price: $849.99 You Save: $100.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Thinnote-A 14.1-Inch Windows 10 Pro Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle List Price: $224.99 Price: $204.99 You Save: $20.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hyundai | HyBook, 14.1-Inch - Intel Celeron N4020 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD + Free 128GB MicroSD List Price: $289.99 Price: $269.99 You Save: $20.00 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members

HOCHANCE 3D Jellyfish Crystal Ball with LED Colorful Lighting Touch Base,You are My Angel,Easte… List Price: $35.99 Price: $30.77 You Save: $5.22 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Luxury 8 Piece Bath Towel Set White - 700 GSM Combed Cotton Hotel Towels - 2 Bath, 2 Hand, 4 Wa… List Price: $39.00 Price: $34.99 You Save: $4.01 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

addlon LED Outdoor String Lights 48FT with 2W Dimmable Edison Vintage Shatterproof Bulbs and Co… List Price: $44.99 Price: $35.99 You Save: $9.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

EMBATHER Shower System-Brushed Nickel Shower Faucet Set for Bathroom- State-of-the-art Air Inje… List Price: $209.99 Price: $158.99 You Save: $51.00 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Vintage LED Edison Bulb 100W Equivalent 1050 Lumens, Dimmable 10W ST64 LED Filament Light Bulbs… List Price: $24.99 Price: $20.18 You Save: $4.81 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

1000 Thread Count Luxury White Queen Sheets, Deep Pockets List Price: $109.99 Price: $87.99 You Save: $22.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iCucina Air Fryer |10 Qt Actual Capacity 1700W Power Frier List Price: $136.99 Price: $123.39 You Save: $13.60 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Native 1080P Projector Bluetooth with Digital Zoom&HiFi Stereo, BIGASUO Outdoor Movie Projector… List Price: $189.89 Price: $120.90 You Save: $68.99 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

KitCook Large Air Fryer, 12.7 Quart Air Fryer Oven,Multi-Use Air Fryer for Rotisserie, Roast, B… List Price: $149.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $50.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

OKP Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum and Mop with 2000pa Strong Suction,WiFi-Connected… List Price: $153.99 Price: $123.99 You Save: $30.00 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Light Bulb, AL Abovelights A19 E26 9W WiFi LED Smart Bulb, Works with Alexa, Echo, Google… List Price: $16.99 Price: $15.29 You Save: $1.70 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

addlon 48 FT Outdoor String Lights Commercial Grade Weatherproof Strand Edison Vintage Bulbs 15… List Price: $44.99 Price: $37.99 You Save: $7.00 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

BUYDEEM DT-640 4-Slice Toaster, Extra Wide Slots, Retro Stainless Steel with High Lift Lever, B… List Price: $59.99 Price: $48.59 You Save: $11.40 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

10 inch Octa-core Tablet, IPS HD Display, Android OS, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Dual WiFi 2.4G 5G, Blu… List Price: $109.99 Price: $78.99 You Save: $31.00 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Brightup Beard Trimmer, Cordless Hair Clippers Hair Trimmer for Men, Waterproof Body Mustache N… Price: $41.39 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.