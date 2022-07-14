Prime Day is over, so shop these 10 Walmart Rollbacks instead

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s big Prime Day 2022 sale was a huge success for BGR Deals readers. You saved so much money on tens of thousands of popular products. You also scored thousands of dollars worth of free money from Amazon, thanks to the awesome Amazon gift card deals we told you about.

Now, however, Amazon’s Prime Day sale has ended. The big sale started on July 12 and ended on July 13 this year.

That means nearly all of Amazon’s best deals of the summer are now gone. Some Prime Day sales are still lingering today, of course, but most best-sellers are back to their normal prices.

Did you miss out on some Prime Day bargains you had your eye on? Don’t worry, because we have terrific news for you. Walmart is running a big Prime Day alternative sale, and it’s still going strong on Wednesday!

Leftover Prime Day deals with deep discounts

As we mentioned, most of Amazon’s best Prime Day 2022 deals are long gone. Thankfully, some of the hottest products from Amazon’s sale are still discounted.

Here are some best-sellers that are still discounted right now at Amazon:

Those are some of the most popular Prime Day deals of the year among our readers. Definitely check them out before the discounts disappear.

And for more Prime Day deals that are still available at Amazon, check out this page.

Walmart Rollbacks sale lasts until the end of the day

So many retailers are running Prime Day alternative sales this year. Needless to say, that comes as no surprise.

We already told you about 5 awesome alternative sales to shop instead of Prime Day. One of them is happening over at Walmart, and there are thousands of Rollbacks to save you cash.

Despite the fact that Prime Day 2022 is over, Walmart’s big July sale is still going strong!

You’ll find tons of price rollbacks on popular products. Here are some best-selling examples:

This big Walmart sale lasts through the end of the day on Wednesday, July 14. That means you’re almost out of time to save!

Also, don’t forget that Walmart is currently offering a free 30-day trial of Walmart Plus. It’s a service similar to Amazon Prime that has really been blowing up lately.

