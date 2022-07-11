Walmart’s huge sale has new Rollbacks and deep discounts all week long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Forget about waiting until Black Friday and the holidays to get great deals. The middle of the summer is a perfect time to stock up on electronics, back-to-school items, or just presents for yourself for around the house. There are copious amounts of sales in the summer that you can monitor. But you’re going to find yourself double-checking the prices of the new Walmart Rollbacks because you won’t believe the prices are real.

Typically, if you walk through a Walmart, you see signs for Rollbacks that highlight a new, lower price on items that customers will love. Well, right now, Walmart is featuring a blowout sale with new and enhanced Rollbacks that will blow your mind. Walmart has gone above and beyond to deliver some of the best prices you’ll ever see for items like toys, consumer electronics, sporting goods, home decor, and more.

There are just incredible deals that have some of the best and lowest prices around right now. There are hundreds of them, so you better take advantage of as many as you can. Take a look at all there is to offer with new Walmart Rollbacks.

Walmart Rollbacks that will have you looking nice

If you want to be looking your best, you should consider investing in a good shaving kit. The Braun Series 7 7085cc 360° Flex Electric Razor is a top choice. This is an electric shaver with a stubble beard trimmer for men that offers unbeaten flex to cover more of your face. The Li-Ion battery provides up to three weeks of shaving on a five-minute charge.

You can use this for wet and dry shaving and it also has a 4-in-1 SmartCare center to store your attachments. You’ll also love the travel case it comes with. Typically, this costs $169.94 and it’s totally worth it. But thanks to the Walmart Rollbacks that are new and expanded right now, you can save $70 and get it for only $99.94!

Braun Series 7 7085cc 360 Flex Electric Razor Price:$99.94 Buy Now Available from a partner

But that isn’t the only shaving discount to get you looking your best. For women, the Braun Silk-expert Pro 3 PL3111 Women’s IPL is for getting rid of hair altogether. It ensures permanent hair reduction in only three months and features a precision head to get rid of hair in smaller and more intimate areas.

This is the safest IPL technology out there. It has a compact design that makes it easy for you to store at home or bring with you. Save $50 and snag this for just $199.94 now.

Braun Silk-expert Pro 3 PL3111 Women's IPL Price:$199.94 Buy Now Available from a partner

You can also opt for the Gillette Labs Heated Razor Starter Kit while it’s down 23% to $114.94 or the Braun Series 9 9330s Men’s Wet Dry Shaver that will only cost you $149.94 for a limited time, a savings of 44%.

Be the best parent on the block

If your child has a summer birthday or you’re getting ready for the holidays far in advance, there are some amazing Wallmart Rollbacks for toys. We have to start with the LOL Surprise OMG House Dollhouse which your children will love. There are over 85 surprises in this dollhouse.

It measures 3′ tall and 3′ wide, providing plenty of space to play with. Made from wood, this features sound effects and also lights to highlight what’s going on. There are a ton of fun and outrageous scenes that can take place here. This is down to just $99 from $229, savings you won’t find anywhere else!

LOL Surprise OMG House Dollhouse Price:$99.00 Buy Now Available from a partner

For families looking to cool down in the summer heat, check out the Play Day 10-Foot Rectangular Inflatable Family Pool. Ideal for ages six and up, this is a three-tier pool that has efficient valves and a free-flow drain plug. It takes almost no time to fill up and it also is made from puncture-resistant materials.

This has a simplistic design and will look great in your yard. It’s down to only $24.88 right now.

Play Day 10-Foot Rectangular Inflatable Family Pool Price:$24.88 Buy Now Available from a partner

More toy deal highlights include saving 33% on LEGO Creator Animals Bundle, which is a Walmart exclusive, a Razor Crazy Cart Shift go-kart for $195.96, and a Nerf Elite 2.0 Turbine CS-18 Battery Blaster with 36 Darts for just $19.97.

Laptops with Walmart Rollbacks

For those in the market for a new laptop, there are some terrific Walmart Rollbacks you have to see. The Lenovo CB 3 14″ with Headset Bundle is ideal for those who either work from home or have a hybrid schedule. With its 14″ HD display, there’s plenty to see and the lightning-fast Chromebook runs on a 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 Dual-Core processor.

You’ll get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Also, the battery life lasts for up to 10 hours between charges. The headset allows you to make video calls with ease. Save $150 and snag this for only $129 today.

Lenovo CB 3 14 with Headset Bundle Price:$129.00 Buy Now Available from a partner

If you’re in need of a more compact Chromebook, the HP 11.6″ Chromebook should work. Boasting an AMD A4-9120C processor and integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics, this moves swiftly and is visually stunning. With 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, you’ll have plenty to work with.

The 11.6″ diagonal HD display is anti-glare. It includes a webcam, making this a great laptop for your child going away to school. It’s also only $98 right now, serving as an absolute steal.

HP 11.6 Chromebook Price:$98.00 Buy Now Available from a partner

There are also tons of deals from Gateway, Acer, ASUS, HP, and more if you’re looking for laptops. The Gateway 17.3″ FHD Creator Notebook is great for both work and play. With a 120Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics, it’s ideal for gameplay. But it also has THX spatial audio and a built-in camera, allowing you to work from it as well. It’s down $450 to $949.00 now.

The Acer Swift 3 is discounted too, offering up a lot for less. This features an 11th Gen Core i5 processor from Intel, 8GB Onboard LPDDR4X memory, and 512GB NVMe SSD storage. The two built-in, front-facing speakers deliver the sound you want. Get it for just $399 and save $190.

iPads for on-the-go

If a laptop is going to be too much to keep track of, the Walmart Rollbacks also lend themselves to tablets as well. A bunch of Apple iPads are discounted right now if you hurry.

The 10.9-inch iPad Air 4th-Generation Wi-Fi capable features a stunning 10.9″ Liquid Retina display. That also has True Tone and P3 wide color for visuals that will blow you away. It runs thanks to the A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine.

The 12MP back camera and 7MP front camera make it ideal for FaceTime. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life and supports all kinds of accessories. It’s available in silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue.

You can choose the 64GB and get one discounted to only $379. But, you can also upgrade to 256GB and still save. That one is down to $529 if you hustle.

The 2021 Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi 6th Generation is also on sale right now. This has an 8.3″ Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, and ultrafast Wi-Fi 6. You’ll love the two 12MP cameras, one on the front and one on the back.

Available in pink, gray, purple, and starlight, the 64GB is only $409, which is down $50. But the 256GB version is also discounted to only $549. So you can pick which one suits your needs better and still save.

Home deals for any home

Spruce up your home with some much-needed appliances or furniture. Keep your home tidier with the help of the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum. You can adjust the height to better fit whoever is vacuuming. It has rotating brushes and a telescopic handle. Also, it is self-propelled and features Radial Root Cleaner technology. The price is slashed by $50 to just $249.99.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum Price:$249.99 Buy Now Available from a partner

For those looking to do more in the kitchen but don’t want to spend all of a paycheck, a certified refurbished KitchenAid Professional 600 Stand Mixer is a great purchase. This features a lift design and boasts 10 speeds. It includes 10 attachments and can hold up to 13 batches worth of cookie dough at once. The product has been tested by Walmart Restored Programs Sellers and Suppliers and it is fully functional. Get it for just $219.99 instead of $399.99.

KitchenAid Professional 600 Stand Mixer Price:$219.99 Buy Now Available from a partner

Mattresses are even discounted right now. A Kescas Queen Size Mattress with 10″ of memory foam is on sale. It features a pillow top and a pocket spring structure that makes it easier to turn over without bothering your partner. The advanced bamboo charcoal-infused foam promotes air circulation and heat dissipation. This is down to just $329.99, saving you $70.

Kescas Queen Size Mattress Price:$329.99 Buy Now Available from a partner

More big savings include 50% off a Seventh White TV Stand for 75 Inch TV. This includes 16-colors LED lights for illumination. There is even a console table with storage drawers to put more of your electronics. Offering remote on/off and color control, you can’t beat it. This is down to $175.99.

Seventh White TV Stand for 75 Inch TV Price:$175.99 Buy Now Available from a partner

More Walmart Rollbacks and deals to keep an eye on

There will be deals and sales over the next few days, so you should keep in mind what you may want to look for. There are savings for phones, apparel, groceries, soundbars, headphones, and so much more. Here are more deals for you to enjoy. Remember to keep checking in for more savings with the new and expanded Walmart Rollbacks.

