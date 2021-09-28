Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Tuesday’s deals: $29 Fire TV Stick 4K, rare Wyze Cam v3 sale, $1,500 Peloton rival for $719, more

HomeDealsAccessories
September 28th, 2021 at 9:51 AM
By
Amazon Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It might not be Black Friday just yet, but you wouldn’t know it to look at today’s best deals. Seriously, we can’t remember seeing deals this good in September! There are so many epic sales happening right now, and we’ve rounded up all the hottest deals we could find. These are all limited-time sales though, so you’ll need to hurry up or you might miss out.

Monday’s sale roundup

Here are some highlights from Monday’s roundup:

Scroll through all of today’s best deals down below.

Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer, 6 Quart XL Electric Air Fryer Oven with Nonstick Basket List Price:$109.99 Price:$59.49 You Save:$50.50 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

WYZE Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Wired 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera List Price:$35.98 Price:$30.40 You Save:$5.58 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill List Price:$59.99 Price:$33.95 You Save:$26.04 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum, with 1800pa Super-Strong Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Ultra Slim List Price:$129.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Amysen Smart Plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant (4 Pack) List Price:$16.97 Price:$16.12 You Save:$0.85 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Buy NowCoupon Code: ADDFTV Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – 8 Brush Heads & Travel Case List Price:$59.95 Price:$36.95 ($36.95 / Count) You Save:$23.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Google Nest Thermostat - Programmable Wifi Thermostat, Works with Alexa List Price:$129.99 Price:$119.00 You Save:$10.99 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Google Nest Learning Thermostat - 3rd Generation, Works with Alexa List Price:$249.00 Price:$205.99 You Save:$43.01 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (QUEEN) - 1800 Series, 6 Piece Set w/ Deep Pockets List Price:$37.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$11.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission GCK Unlimited Luxury Hotel Bed Sheets (QUEEN) - Extra Soft, Deep Pockets, All Colors & Sizes List Price:$44.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$15.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Depstech WF028 Wireless Borescope - Waterproof, 16.5FT, iPhone & Android List Price:$49.99 Price:$47.49 You Save:$2.50 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Compatible with Alexa (Renewed) List Price:$300.00 Price:$199.99 You Save:$100.01 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$179.99 Price:$98.00 You Save:$81.99 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Breatheze KN95 Face Mask — Made in USA (10-Pack) List Price:$18.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$4.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Hotodeal Black KN95 Face Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask (40-Pack) List Price:$49.99 Price:$44.99 ($1.12 / Count) You Save:$5.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission TCP Global Salon World Safety - 3 Boxes (150 Masks) of 3-Ply Breathable Disposable Masks List Price:$36.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$7.00 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Freebeat Flywheel Stationary Bike, 180° Rotatable 21.5 List Price:$1,499.00 Price:$719.20 You Save:$100.00 (7%) Buy NowCoupon Code: PKT68XHP Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid 6 in 1, No Pressure Cooking Functionality, 6 Qt, 1500 W List Price:$89.99 Price:$62.95 You Save:$27.04 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid, 8 Quart Stainless St… List Price:$199.99 Price:$174.01 You Save:$25.98 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa List Price:$129.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$30.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Potensic Elfin 2K Camera Drone with Gravity Sensor, Trajectory Flight, Gesture Control List Price:$79.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$20.00 (25%) Buy NowCoupon Code: ELFIN20SAVE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Yummly YTE000W5KB Premium Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer List Price:$129.99 Price:$86.16 You Save:$43.83 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Certified Refurbished Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone Price:$44.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price:$59.90 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Classic Setting Price:$229.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads List Price:$49.80 Price:$39.80 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iJoy Matte Finish Premium Wireless Headphones List Price:$17.99 Price:$16.99 You Save:$1.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Show 5 (1st Gen, 2019 release) -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video c… List Price:$79.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$35.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.98 You Save:$39.02 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods with Charging Case List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.00 You Save:$40.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill / Driver with 30-Piece Accessories (LD120VA) List Price:$99.00 Price:$69.30 You Save:$29.70 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ASUS Chromebook CX1, 11.6-inch HD NanoEdge Display, 32GB eMMC, 4GB RAM Price:$221.72 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, 11.6 List Price:$499.00 Price:$227.00 You Save:$272.00 (55%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage,… List Price:$999.00 Price:$849.99 You Save:$149.01 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Thinnote-A 14.1-Inch Windows 10 Pro Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle List Price:$224.99 Price:$204.99 You Save:$20.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Hyundai | HyBook, 14.1-Inch - Intel Celeron N4020 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD + Free 128GB MicroSD List Price:$289.99 Price:$269.99 You Save:$20.00 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information