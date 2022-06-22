Click to Skip Ad
Today’s top deals: Free Amazon Music Unlimited, Philips Hue deals, $899 MacBook Air, more

Maren Estrada
June 22nd, 2022 at 9:28 AM
BGR Deals of the Day Wednesday

Amazon’s big Prime Day announcement revealed that Prime Day 2022 takes place on July 12-13 this year. But you don’t have to wait that long to score impressive early Prime Day deals. Here, I’ll cover all the best daily deals I found on June 22, 2022.

First and foremost, you can get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE when you buy an Echo Dot 4 on sale for $39.99 or an Echo Dot 3 for $29.99.

Want to spend even less? #1 best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google support are down to $3.82 each.

Next up, we have the Philips Hue A19 smart bulb 4-pack that’s on sale with a rare and massive $50 discount. Or, if you need a laptop, check out the newest MacBook Air, which is on sale for only $899. That matches the lowest price ever.

Other early Prime Day deals include AirPods Pro for just $174.99, a top-selling under-cabinet LED light bar for just $13.49, and a best-selling 24-inch Insignia smart TV for $89.99 if you subscribe to Amazon Prime.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg. Read on for more of the best deals available right now.

Today’s Best Deals

Big Sales from Top Retailers

More Deep Discounts

Our Favorite Sales

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

⭐ BEST DEALS OF THE DAY ⭐

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Best-Selling Esicoo Smart Plugs (4-Pack) List Price:$18.97 Price:$15.27 ($3.82 / Count) You Save:$3.70 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Kasa Mini Smart Plugs (4-Pack) List Price:$29.99 Price:$22.99 You Save:$7.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B… List Price:$999.00 Price:$899.00 You Save:$100.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug - Charcoal Price:$32.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Midnight Navy Blue, HY1100/04 List Price:$24.96 Price:$19.96 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stick On Light, Under Cabinet Lights Battery Operated, Under T… List Price:$17.99 Price:$13.49 You Save:$4.50 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… Price:$16.99 ($0.42 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff &amp; Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

