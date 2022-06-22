Today’s top deals: Free Amazon Music Unlimited, Philips Hue deals, $899 MacBook Air, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s big Prime Day announcement revealed that Prime Day 2022 takes place on July 12-13 this year. But you don’t have to wait that long to score impressive early Prime Day deals. Here, I’ll cover all the best daily deals I found on June 22, 2022.

First and foremost, you can get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE when you buy an Echo Dot 4 on sale for $39.99 or an Echo Dot 3 for $29.99.

Want to spend even less? #1 best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google support are down to $3.82 each.

Next up, we have the Philips Hue A19 smart bulb 4-pack that’s on sale with a rare and massive $50 discount. Or, if you need a laptop, check out the newest MacBook Air, which is on sale for only $899. That matches the lowest price ever.

Other early Prime Day deals include AirPods Pro for just $174.99, a top-selling under-cabinet LED light bar for just $13.49, and a best-selling 24-inch Insignia smart TV for $89.99 if you subscribe to Amazon Prime.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg. Read on for more of the best deals available right now.

Today's Best Deals

Big Sales from Top Retailers

More Deep Discounts

Our Favorite Sales

Best-Selling Esicoo Smart Plugs (4-Pack) List Price:$18.97 Price:$15.27 ($3.82 / Count) You Save:$3.70 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Mini Smart Plugs (4-Pack) List Price:$29.99 Price:$22.99 You Save:$7.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B… List Price:$999.00 Price:$899.00 You Save:$100.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug - Charcoal Price:$32.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Midnight Navy Blue, HY1100/04 List Price:$24.96 Price:$19.96 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stick On Light, Under Cabinet Lights Battery Operated, Under T… List Price:$17.99 Price:$13.49 You Save:$4.50 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… Price:$16.99 ($0.42 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

