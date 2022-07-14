Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: Leftover Prime Day deals, $169 AirPods Pro, Nest, Ninja, laptops, more

Maren Estrada
July 14th, 2022 at 8:47 AM
By
BGR Deals of the Day Thursday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

First, the bad news: Prime Day 2022 has come to an end. But there’s some good news, too, and it’s that so many amazing Prime Day deals are still available on Thursday, July 14, 2022!

From AirPods Pro and Roomba robot vacuums to Nest Thermostats, Ninja kitchen appliances, Samsung laptops, and more. It’s all on sale with deep discounts today.

Plus, Walmart’s massive Prime Day alternative sale is still going strong even though Prime Day is over.

And on top of that, we’ve got a special guide today that explains how to make extra money now that inflation is out of control!

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$169.99 You Save:$79.01 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$26.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
FREE MONEY: First-time users get a $10 Amazon credit when you reload $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.81 You Save:$2.18 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price:$17.99 Price:$14.35 You Save:$3.64 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Sengled Smart Bulb, WiFi Light Bulbs, Color Changing Light Bulb, Smart Light Bulbs that Work wi… Price:$29.99 ($7.50 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff &amp; Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars collectively on tens of thousands of popular products, and is the authority on daily deals coverage.

