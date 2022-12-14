Today’s deals: Google Pixel sale, 50% off JBL headphones, Logitech holiday deals, eero Wi-Fi, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

We’ve made it to Wednesday, which also means that Christmas is just 11 days away. You better hurry if you want to snag some great deals for the people on your shopping lists. The holidays are right around the corner, and you don’t want to be waiting for your items to arrive just in the knick of time.

Today’s deals at Amazon feature some fantastic options, including plenty for anyone on your list. Don’t forget to check out the Black Friday sales that Amazon forgot to end, which, nearly a month later, are still going strong. Check out all the amazing deals we at BGR Deals found for today below.

🎅🎄 Visit BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Here are today’s top deals.

Today’s top deals

If you’re in the market for a Google Pixel product, there are a ton of deals on them right now. Pixel Buds are down to just $69. A Google Pixel 7 is down $100 today whether you get a 128GB or a 256GB phone. You can also opt for a Google Pixel 7 Pro all the way up to 512GB. That’s down $150. A Google Pixel Watch is also down right now.

For those who prefer Samsung devices, there are a ton of great tablets and TV deals to be had right now. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is one of the top options on the market and it’s only $649.99 today. The Galaxy Tab A8 is also available for a lower price, down to just $149.99.

Samsung TVs and projectors are down to low prices, and we were shocked. The Samsung The Frame, which doubles as a piece of art, makes for a great piece in any home. The 85″ option has a massive discount today, saving you $1,500. If you’re looking for a QLED option that isn’t as big, the Samsung 55-inch Class QLED Q80B Series TV is also discounted to only $997. You can find pretty much any size TV you want from Samsung on sale right now.

For music lovers, get up to 50% off JBL headphones. Whether you want over-the-ear headphones, earbuds, or wired earphones, they’re on sale from JBL.

Logitech has huge holiday savings that give you plenty to work with at your home office. There are two pages of deals to enjoy. Amazon eero Wi-Fi systems and mesh routers can get that home office set up. You can save up to 30% off on these now.

Bose Soundlink Flex portable speakers are so easy to bring with you wherever you go. They’re waterproof too, so you can actually use them anywhere. Pick one in any color and save $20.

One Day Only: HP printers are on sale as are LEVOIT air purifiers. Ninja Foodi power mixer systems are also discounted to only $69.

See more deals below!

Google Pixel Buds A-Series - Wireless Earbuds - Headphones with Bluetooth - Charcoal $99.00 $69.00 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

Google Pixel 7-5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with Wide Angle Lens and 24-Hour Battery… $599.00 $499.00 Save up to 17% Available on Amazon

Google Pixel 7-5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with Wide Angle Lens and 24-Hour Battery… $699.00 $599.00 Save up to 14% Available on Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with Telephoto Lens, Wide Angle Len… $1,099.00 $949.00 Save up to 14% Available on Amazon

Google Pixel Watch - Android Smartwatch with Fitbit Activity Tracking - Heart Rate Tracking Wat… Available on Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S8 11” 256GB WiFi 6E Android Tablet w/ Large LCD Screen, Long Lasting Batter… $779.99 $649.99 Save up to 17% Available on Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” 32GB Android Tablet w/ LCD Screen, Long Lasting Battery, Kids Conte… $229.99 $149.99 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon

SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class Frame Series - 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN85LS03AAFXZ… $4,297.99 $2,797.99 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED Q80B Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array Quantum HDR 8X Smart TV with… $1,197.99 $997.99 Save up to 17% Available on Amazon

JBL Tune 130NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones - White $99.95 $49.95 Save up to 50% Available on Amazon

JBL Tune 215 - Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Headphones with 3-Button Mic/Remote and Flat Cable - B… $39.95 $24.95 Save up to 38% Available on Amazon

Logitech M705 Marathon Wireless Mouse, 2.4 GHz USB Unifying Receiver, 1000 DPI, 5-Programmable… $34.99 $29.99 Save up to 14% Available on Amazon

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th, 6th gen - 2021, 2022) Keyboard Case - Detachable… $229.99 $179.99 Save up to 22% Available on Amazon

Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system | Fast and reliable gigabit speeds | connect 75+ devices | Cov… $299.00 $209.00 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Wireless Waterproof Speaker for Outdoor Travel… $149.00 $129.00 Save up to 13% Available on Amazon

HP Envy Inspire 7955e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer with Bonus 6 Months Instant Ink with HP… $269.99 $219.99 Save up to 19% Available on Amazon

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room, Covers up to 3175 Sq. Ft, Smart WiFi and PM2.5 Monito… $299.99 $209.99 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

Ninja CI105BRN Foodi Power Mixer System, 750-Peak-Watt Immersion Blender and Hand Mixer, EasyGl… $99.99 $69.99 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) $54.99 $34.99 Save up to 36% Available on Amazon