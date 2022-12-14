There’s a OnePlus phone and earbuds sale at Amazon you must see

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Trying to figure out exactly what you’re doing in terms of picking a phone and earbuds can be tricky. Do you want to remain loyal to the company that you have a phone with when you’re buying headphones? Do you want what you have as a pair of headphones to dictate what kind of phone you have? If you’ve never thought about this kind of stuff, it might be time to start. OnePlus has a huge sale at Amazon that can steer your preferences.

The Winter Holiday Savings from OnePlus spread across many of the company’s products. From phones to earbuds to accessories, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at all the deals. Take a look at all that OnePlus has to offer and see if you want to pick up a phone and a set of earbuds.

OnePlus phones

The OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the best options that OnePlus offers. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The 5G network is compatible with T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile.

It has a powerful triple camera system with a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor, allowing you to capture stunning pictures and shoot in 8K. There’s a 150-degree ultra-wide camera and the phone can process 64x more color info, thanks to the OnePlus Billion Color Solution.

It boasts 65W fast charging also. This unlocked phone has 8GB + 128GB for storage. You can save $250 if you pick this up for only $549.99.

OnePlus 10 Pro | 5G Android Smartphone | 8GB+128GB | U.S. Unlocked | Triple Camera co-Developed… $799.99 $549.99 Save up to 31% Available on Amazon

If you want a phone that will last longer in terms of battery life, the OnePlus 10T is a good choice. The 125W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition phone learns your individual charging schedule to optimize the phone’s battery based on that.

This has a 120Hz FHD+ Fluid Display for superior color accuracy. It also has a triple camera system that will make taking photos a breeze. This is only $699.99 for the 16GB + 256GB RAM and storage.

OnePlus 10T | Moonstone Black | 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone U.S Version | 16GB RAM+256GB Sto… $749.99 $699.99 Save up to 7% Available on Amazon

OnePlus earbuds to check out

The OnePlus Buds Pro are true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation. They deliver a superior audio experience, as you’ll love the bass with 11mm dynamic drivers. You can also create a personalized hearing profile with OnePlus Audio ID.

AI-powered noise-reducing algorithms and noise-reducing mics allow you to make calls with ease. With ANC off, on a full charge, these run for up to 38 hours. Charging them for 10 minutes will give you 10 hours of playtime.

Snag these for 47% off today, as they are down to just $117.

OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds White, Smart Active Noise Cancelling, Wireless Charging… $144.98 Available on Amazon

For a more affordable option, the OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds are also discounted. These are also active noise cancelling headphones with up to 40dB noise reduction. They also last for up to 38 hours.

They feature Dolby Atmos support and are acoustically tuned for bigger and bolder sound. Make calls clearly with this. Also, they are IP55 weather-resistant. Snag them in pearl white for only $49.99, saving you 50%.

OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones-Touch Control with Charging Case,Active Noise C… $99.99 $49.99 Save up to 50% Available on Amazon

More OnePlus sales

These aren’t the only sales during OnePlus’s Winter Holiday Savings event. See more below.