Today’s deals: First Apple Watch Series 10 discount, $20 Amazon credit, $318 HP laptop, more

Apple’s brand-new Apple Watch Series 10 is out today… and it already has its first discount! It’s a small discount, mind you, but every penny counts. Other top deals today include a $410 HP laptop with 16GB of RAM for just $318.10, and a sale that gets you a $20 Amazon credit when you buy household essentials you need anyway.
In this big roundup, you’ll find all of our favorite deals from Friday, September 20.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL 🚨 — Spend $80+ on household essentials you need anyway, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit! Brands include Bounty, Puffs, Charmin, and many more
- The $80 Anker 633 MagSafe battery pack with a huge 10,000 mAh battery is down to $39.99 — don’t worry, this model isn’t included in the Anker recall
- Score a $410 HP laptop with 16GB of RAM and 576GB of storage for just $318.10 on sale
- This best-selling 3-in-1 Apple wireless charging station is down to just $15.19 right now
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Series 10: $389.99 (reg. $399) (first-ever discount)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $199 (reg. $329) (all-time low price)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- AirPods Pro: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 2: $89 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 3: $129.99 (reg. $169) (sellout risk)
- M1 MacBook Air: $509.99 at Best Buy (in-store pickup only) or $649 at Walmart (reg. $700)
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $899 (reg. $1,099)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,099 (reg. $1,299)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- More than 6,000 people have bought this CAROTE 11-piece cookware set in the past month alone, and now it’s down to $53.90
- ☕ Spend $50+ on Starbucks coffee pods, grounds, whole beans, or instant coffee and you’ll get $10 off
- The game-changing Dreo ChefMaker is so much more than just an air fryer, and it’s on sale for $219 instead of $359 — read our Dreo ChefMaker review to see what makes it so awesome!
- Pick up a Ninja Blast personal blender while it’s on sale for only $49.99
- 🎮 The Nintendo Switch OLED is up to $71 off today if you get a renewed console
- Buy a brand-new Switch OLED instead, and you can still save a little money thanks to a rare discount
- Plus, dozens of Nintendo Switch games are on sale right now, including several of Nintendo’s newest releases
- The Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair is like a Herman Miller Aeron for less than half the price, and now it has an extra $100 discount!
- Score a renewed Apple Watch Series 4 starting at $129 — it’s the #1 best-selling renewed smartwatch on Amazon’s whole site
- 🗑️ The Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can is the best thing we’ve come across in a long time, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
- 10,000+ people have bought 2-packs of Mailesi iPhone Lightning chargers in the past 30 days, which makes a lot of sense since that’s just $4.50 per charger!
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- More than 10,000 people bought the Bolabutty waterproof Bluetooth speaker in the past month, and now it’s on sale for $19.99 instead of $60
- Get the DASH Tasti-Crisp air fryer on sale for only $49.99, or upgrade to the Ninja AF150 model for $190.99 instead of $160
- Score this best-selling $179 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill bundle with a carrying case for only $99 — it’s a #1 best-seller with more than 20,000 people having purchased it in the past month
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.
Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair $599.99 (reg. $700)