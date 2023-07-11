Today’s deals: Crazy Prime Day sales, gift cards, $89 AirPods, $165 Roomba, $199 Apple Watch, more

Prime Day 2023 is here and you need to see our guide on all the best Prime Day deals. In this roundup, we’re going to showcase some of the hottest tech deals you’ll find in Amazon’s Prime Day sale and all the great Prime Day alternative sales from stores like Best Buy and Walmart. Highlights include Apple AirPods starting at $89.99, Roomba deals starting at $165, Apple Watch deals from $199, and plenty more.
Here are all of BGR’s favorite deals on Tuesday, July 11.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: 🤑 Prime members get up to 20% off select gift cards on Tuesday and Wednesday — read BGR’s guide on the best Amazon gift card deals for more info
- Get the yeedi vac x robot vacuum for just $89.69 with coupon code vacx89pd
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds crush AirPods Pro, and they have a rare $70 discount today
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale at the lowest price ever (it’s 26% off at $51.99!)
- The hot new ECOFLOW DELTA 2 Max solar generator is $600 off with two 220W solar panels!
- 🍎 TOP APPLE DEALS
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for just $199
- Entry-level AirPods are down to $89.99
- AirPods 3 are $139.99
- You can save $100 on Apple’s AirPods Max headphones
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 11% off at $88.49
- Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $309.99
- Apple Watch SE starts at $199.99
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad 9 is on sale for only $249.99
- The iPad 10 is $69 off
- Save $99 on the iPad mini
- The M1 MacBook Air is on sale at a new all-time low price of $749.99
- Save up to $200 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip
- Fitbit deals start at just $59 today
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $349!
- 💸 OUR FAVORITE PRIME DAY DEALS
- iRobot’s best Roomba robot vacuums are down to the lowest prices of 2023 with prices starting at $164.99 for the Roomba 692
- Get the lightning-fast Fire TV Stick 4K Max at the all-time low price of $24.99 (Prime members only)
- Other Fire TV devices are on sale, too
- Echo Dot smart speakers are down to all-time low prices for Prime members, and you can get a free Sengled LED smart light bulb with Amazon’s bundle deals
- Also, the Echo Pop is down to just $17.99 or $18.98 with a Sengled bulb
- Blink cameras start at $17.50 for Prime members
- Prime Day desktop PC, laptop, and monitor deals have the best prices of 2023
- Save big on SSDs, RAM, and external storage
- Of course, all the best Prime Day deals are on Amazon devices
🚨 Shop more Prime Day deals in Amazon’s Prime Day 2023 hub! 🚨
Featured offers: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $900 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $660 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
Get free money from Amazon
- You can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Another $15 Amazon credit is available for Prime members in this special Prime Day Amazon Photos promotion
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: