Today’s deals: $99 AirPods, rare AirTag sale, $4 smart plugs, Ninja blenders, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Friday’s top tech deals include so many sales that our readers are going to go nuts for. AirPods start at just $99 right now, and Apple AirTag Bluetooth trackers have rare discounts today. Best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google are $4.25 each, and Ninja blenders are on sale for one day only. Plus, there’s an incredible one-day sale on the Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum, and M2 MacBook Pro laptops are $150 off.
See all that and more in our roundup of the best tech deals available on Friday, March 24.
Today’s top tech deals
- You have a rare chance to save on Apple AirTag 1-packs and 4-packs
- Apple’s AirPods are down to $99 today, which is the lowest price of the year
- AirPods Pro 2 are discounted to $199.99
- See BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more
- The brand-new ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI robot vacuum & mop empties itself, cleans its mopping pads, and even air-dries itself — right now it’s $300 off in a special launch sale
- Best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to $4.25 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Check out Amazon’s one-day sales on Ninja blenders and the Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum
- There’s a huge Apple Watch Series 7 sale at Amazon that saves you up to $340!
- See our guide on the best Apple Watch deals for offers on the Series 8, Ultra, and SE
- Eligible shoppers can get a Fire TV Stick 4K for only $24.99 (lowest price ever) with the promo code UP4K23
- Here are a few of the top sales from BGR’s guide on the best laptop deals:
- Lenovo’s Ideapad 3 15.6-inch laptop is down to $379 (reg. $959)
- Save $150 on the MacBook Pro M2 (reg. $1,299)
- Get a powerful ASUS ROG gaming laptop with a $350 discount
- Renewed HP G7 11.6-inch Chromebooks are only $64.99 (reg. $273)
- Ring Video Doorbell deals start at just $38.99 for the Ring Video Doorbell Wired
- There’s also a Ring Video Doorbell 4 sale if you want one that’s much more advanced
ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Ninja blenders, outdoor hoses & hose reels, ThermoPro meat thermometers, and Target’s best daily deals.
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: