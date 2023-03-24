Save $250 on the Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum, today only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The Roomba i4+ EVO is one of the most powerful and feature-rich robot vacuum models that iRobot has ever made. And on Friday, it’s on sale at the lowest price ever.

This self-emptying robot vacuum model retails for $650. That is a lot of money to spend on a robot vacuum, even one as impressive as the Roomba i4+ EVO. Today, for one day only, a big $250 discount drops it to just $399. That’s not just the lowest price of the year, it matches the best price ever for this model. And there are several other high-end robot vacuums on sale as well right now.

If you want to know how impressive recent Roomba models are, there are a few recent BGR reviews you can read. Specifically, be sure to check out our Roomba j7+ review and our Roomba s9+ review.

Those models are fantastic, and the Roomba s9+ is even on sale right now with a $350 discount when you bundle it with the Braava Jet m6 robot mop. But there’s another iRobot model that deserves your attention, and it’s on sale at the lowest price ever for one day only.

iRobot’s Roomba i4+ EVO is a powerful robot vacuum model that’s packed full of great features. Examples include voice command support courtesy of Alexa, a 20% larger battery than the i3+, and a powerful vacuum that’s great for pet hair.

But the best part is probably the self-empty base that comes with the Roomba i4+ EVO. It has enough capacity to hold up to 60 days worth of dust and dirt. That means you can let the i4+ EVO clean your home for two months before you need to think about it at all.

The Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum retails for $650, but a one-day sale on Amazon slashes it to just $399. That matches the lowest price ever for this model.

Also of note, there are two other high-end robot vacuums on sale that pack features you won’t find on any Roomba model.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni and brand new ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 Omni both feature powerful suction like the Roomba models mentioned above. But they also have built-in autonomous mopping, which is a fantastic addition.

On top of that, the self-empty bases that come with these models do more than just empty dirt. They also wash the mopping pads when your robot is done mopping, and they even use hot air to dry the mopping pads.

Both of these impressive models are on sale right now with discounts of up to $300 off.